Interview: Mike Isaacson And Kwofe Coleman React to The Muny's Regional Theatre Tony Award

On Wednesday, the Tony Awards Administration Committee announced that The Muny is the recipient of the 2025 Regional Theatre Tony Award. The honor recognizes a theatre company that displays a continuous level of artistic achievement that has contributed to the growth of theatre nationally. Immediately following the announcement, Broadway World had the opportunity to sit down with The Muny’s Artistic Director & Executive Producer Mike Isaacson, and the Muny’s President & CEO Kwofe Coleman, to get their reactions.

Isaacson called the moment really powerful. He fought back tears as he said, "It is moving to have The Muny’s work recognized by The Broadway League, The American Theatre Critics Association, The American Theatre Wing, and the Broadway community overall.”

Coleman said, “I welcomed the news with shock, joy, and excitement when Mike (Isaacson) told me that we’d won this year’s Regional Theatre Tony. Our staff reacted with cheers and tears.” He shared that the people who work at The Muny pour their all into their work each day. “There is a bit of bounce in everyone’s step,” He said, “heads are being held extra-high today.”

“We gathered the staff into a meeting at 11:00 AM and surprised them with the good news,” said Isaacson. “Everyone here works really hard to create extraordinary theatre and this type of recognition is rare.”

Jason Laks, president of The Broadway League and Heather Hitchens, president & CEO of The American Theatre Wing shared how thrilled they were to honor The Muny with this year’s award. They said, “For over a century, The Muny has been a cultural cornerstone of St. Louis, producing first-class musicals in a setting unlike any other.” Both credited The Muny for making theatre accessible to all, and for their work in career development programs that nurture future theatre professionals.

Both Coleman and Isaacson recognize that the St. Louis community is invested in The Muny. Coleman says, “The city’s commitment to this theatre has allowed the unthinkable to become the norm here.” He continued, “Those that have come before us and our remarkable team of talented artists and performers have allowed us to dream comfortably.”

Coleman hopes the award brings the city the same level of civic pride as the Cardinals World Series wins or the Blues Stanley Cup win. “This is big for St. Louis and the Tony Award belongs to everyone in this city,” he said.

“It’s overwhelming how many people in the city of St. Louis feel connected to this award,” Isaacson said. He told Broadway World that he has already heard from subscribers, actors, directors, choreographers, and board members who feel they are part of this theatre. “We are just the conduit between the artistry and the audience,” he said.

The Muny embarks on its 107th Season on June 16, 2025, with the Muny premier of Bring it On: The Musical (June 16 – 22). The season will also include Come From Away (June 26 – July 2), Disney’s Frozen (July 6 – 14), Evita (July 18 – 24), Dear Evan Hansen (July 28 – August 3), La Cage aux Folles (August 8 – 14), and Jersey Boys (August 18 – 24).

Issacson said, “It is a real gift to be in this moment and celebrate all of the hard work that goes on here.” He shared that putting on 7 shows in a short period of time it is not for the faint of heart, but we all work on a collective goal to serve the audience. “The Muny is singular. There is nowhere else in the world that does what we do, and this is lovely recognition.”

