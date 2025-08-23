Interview: Meet THE WANDERERS Bryce A. Miller

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Busy St. Louis actor Bryce A. Miller returns to New Jewish Theatre (NJT) this September to star in The Wanderers. Miller was last seen at New Jewish Theatre in his critically acclaimed portrayal as Schmuel in Trayf. That performance notched him a St. Louis Theater Circle Award nomination, as did his physically comedic performance in Moonstone Theatre Company’s 2022 production of The Nerd.

Joining Miller in The Wanderers are Jade Cash, Wendy Renée Greenwood, and St. Louis Theater Circle Award winners Joel Moses and Maggie Wininger. Miller is extremely complimentary of the talented cast and is thrilled to be working with director Robert Quinlan.

Quinlan is returning to NJT to direct the Anna Ziegler play. He last directed the award-winning production of Into the Woods at New Jewish. He was named Outstanding Director of a Musical at that year’s St. Louis Theater Circle Awards. His production of Into the Woods was the most awarded production of 2023, winning five awards total.

Miller was incredibly gracious, agreed to play along, and answer my Fast Five Questions:

Give me a quick overview. What is The Wanderers about?

The Wanderers is about two different couples navigating marriage and growing up together. They seem like complete opposites but as they play goes on, they realize they have a lot more in common than they thought.

If you were wandering in St. Louis where is the first place you would wander to?

The Zoo. It’s my happy place. I would go every day if I could. I love visiting the red pandas, the penguins, and the grizzly bears.

You just finished a run playing Mordred in Camelot. If Merlin could give you a magic power, what would you want that to be?

I’d want the power to teleport. It would make grocery runs and getting home after work and rehearsals so much quicker.

What three words best describes your feelings about working at New Jewish Theatre?

Fulfilling. Engaging. Collaborative.

If you could chat for an hour over coffee with one actor, who would that be?

Rob McClure or the late Phillip Seymour Hoffman

Bryce A. Miller opens in The Wanderers at New Jewish Theatre on September 11, 2025.