Interview: Chatting with Pablo David Laucerica of JERSEY BOYS at The Muny

Pablo David Laucerica is wowing audiences as Frankie Valli in The Muny’s current production of Jersey Boys. Laucerica is getting critical raves and earning extended ovations nightly for his rendition of “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You.” He follows-up his gig at The Muny with his Broadway debut in the new Stephen Schwartz musical The Queen of Versailles starring Kristin Chenoweth and F. Murray Abraham.

Critics have called Laucerica “a rising star.” Broadway World said he is a commanding presence standing center on the vast Muny stage rising to the occasion both dramatically and vocally.

Laucerica sat down with Broadway World’s James Lindhorst to answer Jim’s Fast Five Questions.

What are your three favorite Four Seasons songs?

In no particular order, they are “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of you,” “Fallen Angel,” and “Let’s Hang On.”

What are your favorite Pizza Toppings, and what do you think Frankie Valli’s likes on his pizza?

I am a simple guy, and my pizza order is lame. I just like a cheese pizza. If I’m feeling adventurous, I might add sausage, pepperoni, and maybe onions. I’d say Frankie like anchovies on his pizza. At least my version of Frankie does!

In how many different productions have you played Frankie, and approximately how many performances do you have under your belt as Frankie?

This is only my second time playing Frankie in a production of Jersey Boys. The first time was at Long Island’s Gateway Playhouse. That production was directed by Larry Raben. By the end of this run I will have performed this role about 30 times.

Who was the biggest influence on your musical theater career?

I’ve always looked up to Brian d’Arcy James. He’s so versatile both vocally and dramatically, and able to earnestly play within so many different worlds. My other inspirations have come from different artistic fields – people like Donald Glover, Freddie Mercury, Pablo Neruda, and even Bo Burnham!

What was your first thought when you stepped onto The Muny stage for the first time?

It was a wow moment. I am so grateful to perform in a venue as large and as civically meaningful as The Muny. I did wonder how long it would take for me to run from the stage all the way to the last row of seats and back. I’ve not done that yet and definitely won’t in this summer heat!

Laucerica continues as Frankie Valli in Jersey Boy at The Muny through August 24, 2025. Tickets can be purchased by clicking the link below.