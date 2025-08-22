Interview: Chatting with Jordan Coughtry of THE COTTAGE at The Repertory Theatre Of St. Louis

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Multi-hyphenate actor, director, composer and educator Jordan Coughtry returns to The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis this season in the regional premiere of Sandy Rustin’s play The Cottage. Coughtry killed audiences last year as the suave and debonair Tony Wendice in The Rep’s Dial M for Murder.

Critics raved about his work in Dial M for Murder. Broadway world critics Steve Callahan and Rob Levy called his performance “graceful and precise, with equal parts charming and menacing.” Mark Bretz of The Ladue News said, “Coughtry delivers his villainous lines in a debonair and insidious style.”

Coughtry sat down with Broadway World to talk about his career and his first experience working at The Rep in Dial M for Murder. He shared why he’s eager to return this year to star in the ensemble comedy The Cottage.

“Dial M was my first time working at the Rep and everyone was so positive and welcoming,” Coughtry said. “It was a wonderful introduction to this thriving theater community in St. Louis.” He is excited to return to The Rep in The Cottage because he’s always wanted to act in a farce. Coughtry recalled seeing the film Noises Off when he was little, “I remember my mind being blown by how fast, funny, and relentless the comedy was.”

Coughtry has acted in nearly 70 productions between his work in New York and regional theatres around the country. He is a fixture in some of the most renowned Shakespeare companies in the country, performing roles in dozens of the Bard’s plays. He’s played Romeo twice and has a close connection to the recent production of Romeo & Zooliet at the zoo. His wife, Nisi Sturgis, played Lady Capulet in the family friendly comedic adaptation of the romantic tragedy.

“I have to admit, I was crazy jealous of Nisi,” he confessed. “I love both puppetry and Shakespeare. The show was just a brilliant idea. It was unbelievable how each puppet functioned differently.” He said he was impressed with how well St. Louis Shakespeare Festival adapted the story to the zoo animals while still respecting the text.

Both Coughtry and his wife are on the faculty at the University of Illinois. It was Coughtry’s undergraduate studies that brought him to the Midwest for the first time. His uncle was on the faculty at Principia College in nearby Elsah, Illinois.

“I applied to Principia kind of mindlessly. I knew I wanted a liberal arts education. I was attracted to the smaller size of the school, and it allowed me to put my own education together.”

He left Principia when he was accepted to the Boston Conservatory for Musical Theater. “I transferred for one year to study musical theatre. I learned a lot there, but I missed the liberal arts studies at Principia, so I returned to finish my degree. I’m so glad I did.”

“That’s what I try to impart to my students. Performing requires a curious mind and continual learning.” Coughtry says that he loves the research required when taking on a new role. “You learn and you put that into your performance.”

His acting students are fortunate to work with a professor who has an immense amount of practical experience. “I try to help my students understand that there is no single method or technique that is going to do it for you. Every process is unique.” He tells them to learn as much as they can, fill their toolbox with many tools, and learn the techniques that work best for them as an individual. “Acting is a lot of trial and error,” he says.

Coughtry will apply all the tools in his toolbox as he prepares for his role in The Cottage. It is giving him the chance to finally perform in a farcical comedy.

When asked why audiences will want to see The Cottage he says, “because it is fast, it’s funny, and it’s a little bit naughty. It examines love, romance, and marriage through crazy hijinks. The laughs and the surprises are relentless. They keep coming all the way through until the end.”

The Cottage opens The St. Louis Rep’s new season on September 3rd, with performances continuing through September 28, 2025. Season Subscriptions and individual tickets are available by clicking the link below.

!