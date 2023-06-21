FoxPACF Will Host Musical Theatre Audition Intensives This Summer

The Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation will host two new Musical Theatre Audition Intensives they are hosting with STAGES Performing Arts Academy. This summer workshop features direction from both local as well as NYC performing arts professionals. Directors include Mike Kostroff, Stephanie Kurtzuba, and Lee Anne Mathews and Musical Directors are Steve Neale and Ron McGowan.

These one-week programs will cover all aspects of a professional musical theatre audition with two levels offered based upon experience. The first week, July 31-August 4, will focus on beginners and the second week, August 7-11, will be for more advanced. To better serve additional young people in our community, both weeks will have a middle school session and a high school session.

Scholarships are available to students who would like to participate but are unable to pay. To make sure everyone has a great experience, the class sizes are very limited, filled on a first come, first serve basis and spots are filling fast!

July 31 – August 4 (Beginners)

August 7 – August 11 (Advanced)

*High School Session 9am – 4pm; Middle School Session 9am – 1pm

Kirkwood Performing Arts – Studio Theatre

210 E. Monroe Avenue, Kirkwood, MO 63122

Cost: $250

*Scholarships are available

Register here