Fabulous Fox Theatre Announces Holiday Cancellations & Resumption of Tours

The Fabulous Fox Theatre has announced the cancellation of the remaining shows on its 2020 calendar: A Christmas Carol and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer the Musical. Both shows were December specials on the U. S. Bank Broadway Season and neither had been put on sale. "We look forward to resuming a full holiday schedule in 2021" said John O-Brien, director of programming for the Fabulous Fox.

Tours of the Fabulous Fox Theatre have resumed. Tours will be conducted on Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. and include a presentation on the Wurlitzer organ. Advance purchase is required at FabulousFox.com or by calling MetroTix at 314-534-1111. Tickets will be delivered to guests' mobile devices. In order to avoid contact, paper tickets will not be issued. Ticket sales will close at 5 p.m. the Friday prior to each tour. The Fox Box office is currently closed and tickets will not be available for purchase on the Saturday of the tour.

In order to assure the safety of our guests and guides, in addition to touch-less ticketing, the following protocols will be followed. All guests are required to wear masks and will have their temperature taken with no-touch devices before entering the theatre. Fox tour guides and personnel will wear masks and will have their temperature taken when they check in for duty. Social distancing will be practiced and monitored during the entire tour experience. Each tour's capacity is limited to 15 guests. The theatre will be thoroughly cleaned with emphasis on high touch areas prior to each tour.

