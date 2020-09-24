Fabulous Fox Announces Ghost Tours For October 2020

The Fabulous Fox Theatre has announced the return of its popular Ghost Tours during the month of October.

The Fabulous Fox Theatre has announced the return of its popular Ghost Tours during the month of October.

"We are pleased to open the theatre for Ghost Tours as an avenue for Fox guests to visit us safely as we wait out the COVID-19 pandemic," stated Fox programming director John O'Brien. "Working with the city of St. Louis, we have come up with a version of our tour that satisfies all of the COVID-19 safety requirements while giving our guests as much of the past ghost tour experience as we can. Understandably, some elements will need to be left out and we hope to bring those back next year."



Fox Ghost tours are programmed with the assistance of the St. Louis Paranormal Research Society. Tours include both Fox Theatre history provided by Fox tour guides and "ghost" stories from the Paranormal Society following their investigation and analysis of the theatre's "hot spots" of paranormal activity.

Tours will take place on the dates and times as follows and will be limited to 15 people per departure.

Sunday, October 4 the tour times are 4 p.m.; 4:10 p.m.; 5 p.m.; 5:10 p.m.; 5:20 p.m.; 5:30 p.m.; 5:40 p.m.

Sundays, October 18 and 25 the tour times are 2 p.m.; 2:10 p.m.; 2:20 p.m.; 2:30 p.m.; 2:40; 3:30 p.m.; 3:40 p.m.; 3:50 p.m.; 4 p.m.; 4:10 p.m.; 5 p.m.; 5:10 p.m.; 5:20 p.m.; 5:30 p.m.; 5:40 p.m.

Mondays, October 5, 12, 19 and 26 the tour times are 6 p.m.; 6:10 p.m.; 6:20 p.m.; 6:30 p.m.; 6:40 p.m.; 7:30 p.m.; 7:40 p.m.; 7:50 p.m.; 8 p.m.; 8:10 p.m.; 9 p.m.; 9:10 p.m.; 9:20 p.m.; 9:30; and 9:40 p.m.

In order to provide the best possible safety measures for Fox guests and to comply with the city health department requirements, the following protocols will be in place. Tours will cover 3 levels of the auditorium and the stage, but will not include the narrow underground tunnels this year. Tours will move in One Direction and not cross paths with other tour groups. Tour participants will be required to wear a mask and observe social distancing. Each tour will be accompanied by a Fox tour guide and a monitor to assure adherence to mask-wearing and social distancing. Hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout the tour.

Tour tickets are $40 each and include parking. Season Ticket holders and Fox Club Members will receive their priority purchase opportunity by email this week. Remaining tickets will go on sale to the public Monday, September 28 at 10 a.m. Tarot card readings will be available for an additional charge. Food and beverage service will not be available during the tours.

Shows View More St. Louis Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You