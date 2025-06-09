Detroit Gospel Legends Come to the Fabulous Fox

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Detroit Gospel Legends with Universal Attractions Agency have announced the first leg of their tour scheduled for October-November 2025. Detroit Gospel Legends brings together the most iconic voices in contemporary gospel music, including Grammy Award winner Fred Hammond, The Clark Sisters, Marvin Sapp, Donnie McClurkin, and many more. Each performance guarantees a spiritually uplifting evening that honors and celebrates Detroit’s rich history in the gospel genre.

The complete lineup features acclaimed artists with a total of 11 Grammy wins and 55 nominations. It includes Fred Hammond, The Clark Sisters, Marvin Sapp, Donnie McClurkin, Carvin Winans, Byron Cage, Deitrick Haddon, and Lisa Page-Brooks.

​​The Detroit Gospel Legends tour is set to begin in October. The tour will visit Washington, D.C., Chicago, and Stockbridge (Atlanta), and will include a stop in St. Louis at The Fabulous Fox on Sunday, November 2 at 7:00 p.m. Additional tour dates will be announced soon.

The presale for Detroit Gospel Legends will begin on June 11 at 10:00 AM local time, with the public on-sale starting on June 13 at 10:00 AM local time. VIP packages will also be available.

To access presale, use the code: LEGENDS

Speaking on the upcoming tour, Fred Hamond said: “This is more than a concert; it’s a celebration of Detroit’s gospel legacy. We’re bringing together some of the most iconic voices for a show that is both spiritually uplifting and visually breathtaking.”

UAA’s Adam Zagor added: “There is so much great talent on the Detroit Gospel Legends lineup, and the production level is equally as exciting. I am very proud to represent this tour.”

Comments