Bonnie Raitt Comes to The Fabulous Fox, August 5

Bonnie Raitt will return to the live stage with Just Like That... a national tour in 2022 launching in April and will include a stop in St. Louis at the Fabulous Fox Theatre on Friday, August 5 at 8:00 p.m. which includes music from her forthcoming, long-awaited studio album, 'Just Like That...' Raitt will release her first single off the upcoming album as well as launch a pre-order campaign February 25th.

Raitt said, "To celebrate finally being able to play live concerts again by reuniting with my dear friend and inspiration, the great Mavis Staples, is a thrill words can't really express. Mavis and her band are at the top of their game and I know they feel the same about us. Hope you can experience the magic when we come through on tour this summer!"

Continuing a long-standing tradition in conjunction with The Guacamole Fund and Raitt's Green Highway campaign, one dollar from every ticket purchased will be donated to grassroots local, regional, and national organizations whose work focuses on safe and sustainable energy, social justice and human rights, environmental protection, and blues/music education.

Full list of 2022 tour dates including Fan Pre-sale and Special Benefit Seat information is listed at www.bonnieraitt.com. More tour dates go on sale in mid-March.