Ballet 314 Reveals 6th Season Featuring Three MainStage Performances

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ballet 314 presents their 6th season: |non|fiction, 3 main stage performances that blend the dynamics between reality and imagination. A collection of narratives brought to life through contemporary and classical repertoire, Ballet 314's 6th season features:

Fall Fête: Angels & Demons

October 26, 2024

Lee Theater, Touhill at UMSL

The Nutcracker & the World's Fair

December 13-15, 2024

Edison Theatre

The Accused

May 31, 2025

Anheuser-Busch Performance Hall, Touhill at UMSL

Featuring the return of their annual fundraiser, Ballet 314's season begins with Fall Fête: Angels & Demons and continues with St. Louis' favorite holiday classic, The Nutcracker and the World's Fair. The 6th season culminates in the premiere of, The Accused, a gripping one-act ballet that follows, "the Black Witch of Salem."

This season, for the first time, Ballet 314 welcomes two guest choreographers:

Kristopher Estes-Brown, Mareck Dance resident choreographer, will premiere a brand new work for Ballet 314 at Fall Fête: Angels and Demons. Renowned for his dynamic and expressive movement style, Estes-Brown brings a unique blend of athleticism and eye-catching theatricality to the stage.

William Smith's critically acclaimed, "Lark Ascending" will accompany The Accused in a unique and inclusive experience that incorporates American Sign Language.

Season subscriptions are now available! Choose from 3 discounted ticket packages that include premium seating, personalized VIP experiences, and additional exclusive savings on additional tickets for main stage performances.

Visit Ballet 314's website to learn more and become a season subscriber today.

Comments