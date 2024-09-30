News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Ballet 314 Reveals 6th Season Featuring Three MainStage Performances

The season will feature The Nutcracker & the World's Fair, plus more.

By: Sep. 30, 2024
 Ballet 314 presents their 6th season: |non|fiction, 3 main stage performances that blend the dynamics between reality and imagination. A collection of narratives brought to life through contemporary and classical repertoire, Ballet 314's 6th season features:

Fall Fête: Angels & Demons

October 26, 2024
Lee Theater, Touhill at UMSL

The Nutcracker & the World's Fair

December 13-15, 2024
Edison Theatre

The Accused

May 31, 2025
Anheuser-Busch Performance Hall, Touhill at UMSL

Featuring the return of their annual fundraiser, Ballet 314's season begins with Fall Fête: Angels & Demons and continues with St. Louis' favorite holiday classic, The Nutcracker and the World's Fair. The 6th season culminates in the premiere of, The Accused, a gripping one-act ballet that follows, "the Black Witch of Salem."

This season, for the first time, Ballet 314 welcomes two guest choreographers:

  • Kristopher Estes-Brown, Mareck Dance resident choreographer, will premiere a brand new work for Ballet 314 at Fall Fête: Angels and Demons. Renowned for his dynamic and expressive movement style, Estes-Brown brings a unique blend of athleticism and eye-catching theatricality to the stage.

  • William Smith's critically acclaimed, "Lark Ascending" will accompany The Accused in a unique and inclusive experience that incorporates American Sign Language.

Season subscriptions are now available! Choose from 3 discounted ticket packages that include premium seating, personalized VIP experiences, and additional exclusive savings on additional tickets for main stage performances.

Visit Ballet 314's website to learn more and become a season subscriber today.




