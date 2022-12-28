BLUE MAN GROUP to Return to the Fabulous Fox Theatre in February

The all-new tour of BLUE MAN GROUP will play at the Fabulous Fox Theatre in St. Louis for a limited five performances February 9-12.

Tickets for Blue Man Group at the Fabulous Fox are on sale now at MetroTix.com or by calling 314-534-1111. Ticket prices start at $29. Prices are subject to change; please refer to FabulousFox.com for current pricing. Blue Man Group is part of the U.S. Bank Broadway Series.

Performances of Blue Man Group at the Fabulous Fox run February 9-12. Show times are Thursday through Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m., Saturday matinee at 2:00 p.m. and Sunday matinee at 1:00 p.m.

Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation will present Kids' Night at the Fabulous Fox featuring BLUE MAN GROUP on Thursday, February 9, 2023. A free child's ticket (17 years and under) is offered with the purchase of an adult ticket by calling MetroTix at 314-534-1111 or in-person at the Fox Box Office while supplies last; some restrictions apply. For more information about Kids' Night at the Fabulous Fox, please visit www.foxpacf.org. For Box Office hours, please visit www.fabulousfox.com.

More than 50 million people around the world have experienced the smash hit phenomenon that is BLUE MAN GROUP and now it's your turn! BLUE MAN GROUP returns to St. Louis for a limited engagement on their new North American tour. It's everything you know and love about BLUE MAN GROUP-signature drumming, colorful moments of creativity and quirky comedy-the men are still blue but the rest is all new! Featuring pulsing, original music, custom-made instruments, surprise audience interaction and hilarious absurdity, join the Blue Men in a joyful experience that unites audiences of all ages.

Blue Man Group is the global entertainment phenomenon, known for its award-winning theatrical productions, iconic characters and multiple creative explorations. Blue Man Group performances are euphoric celebrations of human connection through art, music, comedy and non-verbal communication. Since debuting at New York's Astor Place Theatre in 1991, the live show has expanded to additional domestic residencies in Boston, Chicago, and Las Vegas, an international residency in Berlin, and multiple North American and World tours, reaching more than 35 million people worldwide. Blue Man Group is universally appealing to a broad range of age groups and cultural backgrounds.

A part of the pop culture zeitgeist, Blue Man Group has appeared countless times on hit shows including Dancing with the Stars, The Tonight Show, Arrested Development, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Schlag den Raab (Germany), WOWOW (Japan) and Caldeirão do Huck (Brazil). Additionally, Blue Man Group has served as the face of branding campaigns for Intel and TIM/Brasil.

Continuously identifying and developing new ways to impact the entertainment industry, Blue Man Group has contributed to various film and TV scores, and released multiple albums including the Grammy-Nominated Audio. The rock concert parody, "Megastar World Tour" played arenas across the globe. The book, Blue Man World, is a visually stunning anthropological exploration of the curious bald and blue character.

The BLUE MAN GROUP North American tour is presented in L-ISA Hyperreal Sound by L-Acoustics, the world leader in premium professional sound systems for live events. L-ISA is a ground-breaking audio technology which goes beyond traditional systems to offer extremely realistic, ultra-high definition sound. This result is a deeper sense of involvement in the spectacular antics, music and mayhem that is BLUE MAN GROUP.

Blue Man Group is owned and operated by Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. The North American tour is produced and promoted by Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group in partnership with NETworks Presentations.

For more information, please visit BlueMan.com/tour or follow @bluemangroup on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.