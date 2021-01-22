National Theater Company of Korea Announces Barrier-Free Theater and Plans to Reduce Carbon Footprint

The National Theater Company of Korea has announced it will pursue a barrier-free theater experience and reduce its carbon footprint this year, The Times of Korea reports.

Kim Kwang-bo, the theater's new artistic director, said that the company plans to strengthen public awareness, guarantee freedom of expression and participate in actions to mitigate climate change.

In addition, to reduce the theater's carbon footprint, Kim will encourage productions to be more efficient.

"For instance, as a director, I found some of the sets or props were not needed during rehearsals. If I had planned more meticulously in advance, I could have reduced some carbon dioxide emissions. Reducing carbon footprints is a global trend and we need to recognize such contemporary issues to take a step further," Kim said.

For the theater's upcoming season, Kim picked the barrier-free performances of "Roadkill in the Theater" by Khoo Ja-hye in October, and the Korean premiere of Tony Kushner's 1991 play "Angels in America" in November as highlights.

"I expect the young directors Khoo and Shin to show their unique characteristics in these new productions," Kim added.

Additionally, "Faust Ending," a rendition of "Faust" by German writer Goethe, will be presented at the Myeongdong Theater from Feb. 26 to March 28. "The Orphan of Zhao: Seeds of Revenge," directed by Koh Sun-woong, will be presented again this year at the Myeongdong Theater from April 9 to May 9 as well as online.

