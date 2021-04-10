BWW Review: WICKED at Bluesquare Shinhandcard Hall

Rejoice fellow Ozians of South Korea, after 5 years, Wicked has once again come to us with a new production. Having this year's production first show on February 12 at Bluesquare Shinhan Card Hall, this production is special in that not only will they be performing in Seoul, for the first time Wicked will be performed in Busan too!

Based on the 1995 novel, Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West, follows the story of two witches of the Land of Oz, Elphaba, and Galinda (later changed to Glinda). While struggling with opposite personalities and backgrounds, in the beginning, the two later come to understand each other and realize the importance of their friendship.

For this year's production of Wicked, previous production members, Ock Joo Hyun and Jeong Sun Ah has returned to play each the iconic role of Elphaba and Glinda. New cast members, Son Seung Yeon and Na Ha Na have each joined this year's production to portray their own Elphaba and Glinda. Having both returning and new cast members, this year's production of Wicked definitely has great diversity with the various interpretations of the beloved two witches.

With the marvelous music of Stephen Schwartz and the intricate set designs, as soon as the time dragon clock strikes the audiences are swept into a magical story Wicked. It is always a moment of excitement to walk into the theatre seeing the map of Oz and hear the first number begin. Having watched this show in 2016, it was refreshing and great to be able to see the Korean production once again. Especially the charm of Wicked is that it is a show for all. Seeing young children exclaim at Glinda's dress or shock at Elphaba's magic put a smile on my face as it reminded me of the joy that theatre can bring.

The exciting story of two best friends, Elphaba and Glinda end in Seoul on May 2 and head to Busan on May 20th, having their ever first Busan performance at Busan Dream Center. Tickets start at 60,000 KRW and can be purchased online at www.globalinterpark.com or the box office. Please check the cast and details on the website before purchasing tickets.

Also, be sure to fill out the self-health checklist before entering the theater and to wear a mask at all times. Following the precautionary measures is a necessity for a healthier environment for both the audiences and performers.

Video Credit: Music of the Night- Korea

For more information, please visit www.globalinterpark.com.