WAITRESS to Play North Charleston PAC

Best of Broadway announces WAITRESS will play the North Charleston Performing Arts Center for a limited 3 day engagement! The diner opens up February 7 - 9, 2020!

Reserved seats go on sale Monday, October 14 at 10 AM. Tickets are available at the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office or online at Ticketmaster.com. For group sales, call (843) 529-5007.

Brought to life by a groundbreaking all-female creative team, this hilarious hit Broadway musical features original music and lyrics by 7-time Grammy® nominee Sara Bareilles ("Brave," "Love Song"), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam), original choreography by Lorin Latarro (Les Liaisons Dangereuses, Waiting For Godot), recreated by tour choreographer Abbey O'Brien and original direction by Tony Award® winner Diane Paulus (Hair, Pippin), recreated by tour director Susanna Wolk.

Meet Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as "The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed By My Eggs Pie." When a baking contest in a nearby county - and a satisfying encounter with someone new - show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.

For more tour information, please visit www.WaitressTheMusicalonTour.com





