Trustus Theatre to Close 39th Season with DANDELION, AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL

Trustus Theatre will cap off their current season this summer with a workshop premiere production of the new, original musical Dandelion, with 11 performances running August 9th - 25th, 2024. To purchase tickets, click HERE.

The musical follows the story of Jane and her mother, Delilah, as both women are forced to confront profound questions of guilt, responsibility, and sacrifice when Jane must decide between attending college in pursuit of her lifelong dreams, or staying home to care for Delilah – who is locked in a desperate battle with severe mental illness and opioid addiction.

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Colleen Francis wrote the music and lyrics for the show, with additional music and lyrics by Hailee Beltzhoover Zuniga and Bill Zeffiro. Francis Fichter and Sean Riehm co-wrote the book, and Terrance Henderson will choreograph.

Hannah Bonnett, who just closed a starring turn Off-Broadway as Ivanka Trump in Five: The Parody Musical, and previously led the National Tour of Legally Blonde as Elle Woods, will star as Jane in the upcoming production. Full casting will be announced in the coming weeks.

Dandelion previously received its concert premiere in 2019 as part of the New Musicals concert series at 54 Below, followed by an Equity reading with Thousand Faced Theatre Company in the winter of 2020. After a multi-year hiatus brought on by the pandemic, development of the musical was revived at the beginning of this year with a staged presentation at Trustus for a general audience.

For more information, including where to buy tickets, please visit https://trustus.org/event/dandelion, or call the Trustus Theatre box office at 803.254.9732.

