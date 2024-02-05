Theresa Caputo Returns to North Charleston PAC in April

The event is on April 10 at 7:30 PM.

By: Feb. 05, 2024

For more than a decade, Theresa Caputo—known worldwide as the Long Island Medium, and star of the new Lifetime Series Raising Spirits—has touched the lives of millions of fans, comforting supporters when they need it most. Now Lowcountry fans will get their chance at healing when the acclaimed medium and beloved personality appears live at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on April 10 at 7:30 PM.

Tickets for this extraordinary event will go on sale Friday, February 9 at 10:00 AM, and can be purchased through Ticketmaster.com, or the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office. Ticket prices start at $39.75 (plus applicable service charges) and are subject to change. Please note that purchasing a ticket does not guarantee a reading.

Known for her unique ability to communicate with those who have passed on, Theresa Caputo Live: The Experience ” brings Theresa face-to-face with her fans as Spirit guides her through the audience-- a full-stage video display ensures that everyone in the theater has an up-close experience regardless of seat location.Through personal life stories, candid humor, and intimate details about her gift to communicate with those who have passed, the beloved television personality and best-selling author delivers healing messages to her audience, reassuring them with the revelation that their deceased loved ones are still with them—just in a different way.

“The Experience isn’t about believing in mediums. It’s about seeing something life-changing” says Theresa Caputo. “It’s witnessing first-hand spirit communication.”

Theresa’s new television series, Raising Spirit will debut in December on Lifetime Television.

In addition to her television series, Theresa has appeared on such programs as “The Drew Barrymore Show,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” “Live with Kelly and Mark,” “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” “Tamron Hall,” & “The Today Show.”  She has authored five books including NY Times Best Sellers “Good Grief: Heal Your Soul, Honor Your Loved Ones, and Learn to Live Again” (2017) and “You Can’t Make This Stuff Up” (2014). Her Ambie-nominated podcast, “Hey Spirit”, helps guests work through their grief to allow them to heal and move forward with peace and self-assurance,

Recognized as one of the most renowned mediums for over 20 years, Theresa Caputo Live: The Experience is the awe-inspiring event you won’t want to miss. Learn more about Theresa at Click Here.


 

