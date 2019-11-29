The Rotary Club of the Reedy River Greenville and the Carolina Youth Symphony Present a Free Holiday Concert

i?? The Rotary Club of the Reedy River Greenville and the Carolina Youth Symphony present their "free gift" to the Community.

It is the perfect way to get into the Holiday Spirit enjoying the 250 Carolina Youth Symphony musicians and the 62 member Eastside High School Varsity Choir, playing and singing your Holiday favorites - Sunday December 8th at 3:00pm in Furman's McAlister Auditorium.

The concert begins with the Repertory Orchestra performing various selections including Santa's Classical Christmas; followed by The Concert Orchestra and everyone's favorite Sleigh Ride and finally our Symphony Orchestra performing Russian Christmas Music, Christmas Sing-A-Long, A Rhapsody on Christmas Carols as well as other holiday delights. The Eastside Choir will join the Symphony Orchestra to perform several selections as well as some on their own.

A marvelous partnership between the Rotary Club of the Reedy River Greenville and the Carolina Youth Symphony has resulted in the perfect Holiday Gift, a free Holiday Concert to get everyone in the spirit of the Season. A Generous Financial contribution from the Rotary and wonderful music from the Carolina Youth Symphony and the Eastside Varsity Chorus, have combined to provide this special community gift.

Visit http://carolinayouthsymphony.org for additional information on our orchestras.





