News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Spotlight: EDDIE IZZARD at Charleston Gaillard Center

Eddie Izzard is coming to Charleston!

By: Aug. 20, 2024
Spotlight: EDDIE IZZARD at Charleston Gaillard Center Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Brilliant, hilarious and often bizarre, the one and only Eddie Izzard is back in the US! The Remix Tour Live promises to be an unforgettable night of thought provoking, intelligent and surreal stand-up comedy. As always with Eddie, expect the unexpected!

Actor, comedian, multi-marathon runner and political activist Eddie Izzard’s boundary-pushing career spans 35 years of record-breaking comedy tours and critically acclaimed film, TV, and theatre performances.

Tickets on sale to general public Friday, August 16th at Charleston Gaillard Center.
 

LATEST NEWS

Spotlight: EDDIE IZZARD at Charleston Gaillard Center
Photos: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE National Tour Begins Rehearsals
HYPROV: IMPROV UNDER HYPNOSIS to Launch 49-City 'Yes, It's Real' Tour
AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER IN CONCERT is Coming to North Charleston PAC



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Shop Broadway

Videos