South Carolina Community Theaters Plan Their Reopening

Community theaters across South Carolina are preparing to come back from the past year of closure due to the ongoing pandemic, The Post and Courier reports.

The Greenville Theatre is planning to reopen this summer, but hope lies in the continued rollout of vaccines. Executive director Allen McCalla hopes to open at full capacity by the time of the first performance of "Dixie Swim Club" on July 29.

"Everyone who wants a vaccine will have gotten it," he said, "and if you can't reopen then, when would you? That's not going to change."

On the other hand, the Warehouse Theatre will be one of the last to open. The venue is unionized and follows national guidelines, so opening likely won't happen until September, producing artistic director Mike Sablone said.

"We're trying to be as patient as possible and really hoping for September," Sablone said, "but if the last 13 months have taught us anything, it's that we don't need to be making decisions and then having to reverse them."

The Upstate Shakespeare Festival made the decision to cancel this summer season yet again, due to uncertainty over case numbers and vaccination rates, according to producing artistic director John Fagan.

"While the numbers in July might be safer, we still require the time and space to rehearse in May and June," Fagan said. "Ultimately, it was decided the difficulties in rehearsing were too great to go forward. This was by no means an easy decision for anyone involved. Everyone is chomping at the bit to perform again in the park. It just must be safe."

Centre Stage used this time to completely renovate its lobby. The theater and its full staff are prepared to return with the opening of "My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra" in July

"It feels like coming home," managing artistic director Laura Nicholas said. "It's like this is what we are. This is what we're supposed to do. And now, we've been able to broaden our skillset so we're even better. It's like moving into a new house but still feels like home."

