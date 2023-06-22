SUMMER BREEZIN' Comes to Centre Stage Next Month

Performances run July 13- Aug 6, 2023.

By: Jun. 22, 2023

SUMMER BREEZIN' Comes to Centre Stage Next Month

If you’re a fan of “piña coladas and gettin’ caught in the rain,” then Summer Breezin’ is the rock event you’ve been waiting for. Get ready to immerse yourself in an evening of pure bliss as the infectious, light-hearted tunes transport you to a world of carefree melodies and unforgettable memories. Dust off your boat shoes, sit back, and sip on a refreshing tropical libation as you surrender to the captivating rhythms of Summer Breezin’.

Don’t let this summer escape without experiencing the magic of Centre Stage’s Summer Breezin’! Get your tickets now and prepare to set sail on a remarkable voyage through the iconic hits of the 60s, 70s, and 80s. It's time to embark on a journey to musical paradise with Summer Breezin’ at Centre Stage!

Tickets: $35              
Box Office: Hours are 2-5 p.m. Tues.-Fri.

           

Dates: July 13- Aug 6, 2023
Website: Click Here

Location: Centre Stage Contact: Laura Nicholas
501 River Street Managing Artistic Director
Greenville, SC  29601




Recommended For You