SPAMILTON: An American Parody Comes To The Peace Center This December

The SPAMILTON: An American Parody tour launched on Dec. 20, 2018 and is now playing several multi-week engagements in its first season. The show will play a limited three-week run in the Peace Center's Gunter Theatre, Dec. 17, 2019 - Jan. 5, 2020.

Created by Gerard Alessandrini, the comic mastermind behind the long-running hit Forbidden Broadway, and performed by a versatile cast of seven, SPAMILTON is a side-splitting new musical parody. After tearing it up in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and London, SPAMILTON: An American Parody will stage a singing, dancing, comedy revolution in Greenville!

Marilyn Stasio of Variety mused, "Hip-hop, Broadway showtunes, Viennese waltzes - is there anything this guy can't write? No, not Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, but Gerard Alessandrini, whose ingenious parody SPAMILTON simultaneously salutes and sends up Miranda and his signature musical." Ben Brantley of The New York Times said, "This smart, silly, and often convulsively funny thesis, performed by a motor-mouthed cast that is fluent in many tongues, is the work of that eminent specialist in Broadway anatomy, pathology, and gossip, Gerard Alessandrini."

ABOUT THE CREATOR:

Gerard Alessandrini (creator, writer and director) is a Special Tony Award winner for Excellence in the Theatre. He created, wrote and directed all 25 editions of Forbidden Broadway in NYC, Los Angeles, and around the world, and performed in the original 1982 cast. He can be heard on four of the 12 Forbidden Broadway cast albums and on the Disney classics Aladdin and Pocahontas. He has written television specials for Bob Hope, Angela Lansbury and Carol Burnett. He contributed material to the recent Barbra Streisand album Encore. His other musicals include Madame X (co-written with Robert Hetzel) and an all-sung version of Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker. Most recently in New York, he directed the new revue Anything Can Happen in the Theater: The Songs of Maury Yeston. His SPAMILTON won Best Unique Theatrical Experience (Off-Broadway Theatre Alliance) and Show of the Year (2017 MAC Award). Other awards include seven Drama Desks (including two for Best Lyrics), one Obie, two Lucille Lortels and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Drama League.

The creative team includes Gerry McIntyre (choreography), Morgan Large (set design), Dustin Cross (costume design) and Fred Barton (music supervision).

The North American tour of SPAMILTON: An American Parody is produced by Spamiltour LLC. SPAMILTON was originally produced by John Freedson, David Zippel, Gerard Alessandrini and Christine Pedi.

SPAMILTON: An American Parody will play a limited three-week engagement in the Peace Center's Gunter Theatre, Dec. 17, 2019 - Jan. 5, 2020. A performance schedule is available at peacecenter.org.

Tickets are $57 and may be purchased by calling 864.467.3000 or 800.888.7768, in person at the Peace Center Box Office or online at peacecenter.org. Tickets go on sale to Broadway season ticket holders and Peacekeepers beginning now and go on sale to the public on Friday, Sept. 13, at 10 a.m. Service fees will apply to phone and online sales.

For more information about the Peace Center and its upcoming events, visit peacecenter.org.

Events, dates, times, prices and performers are subject to change without notice.

Ticket buyers are reminded that the Peace Center box office - in person, by phone or online - is the only official retail ticket outlet for all performances at the Peace Center and is the only way to guarantee the best prices. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that the tickets may not be valid, and the Peace Center is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets, and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.





