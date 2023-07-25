Riley Green With Special Guests Easton Corbin and Neon Union Come to North Charleston PAC

Riley Green and special guests Easton Corbin and Neon Union bring the #ONENIGHTONLY Acoustic Concert to North Charleston Performing Arts Center next month. The performance is set for August 23 at 7:30pm.

Tickets are on sale Monday, July 31 at 10 AM at Ticketmaster.com. Pre-sale tickets starting Friday, July 28 at 10 AM using password “WEZL”

ABOUT RILEY GREEN: Rolling Stone hailed his musical perspective as “Drinks-in-the-air Nineties Country at an Alabama vs. Auburn tailgate,” and that is just the type of energy fans have come to expect from Riley Green. Raised on the sounds of traditional Country, Bluegrass and Southern Gospel music, the Jacksonville, AL native learned the spirit of songwriting and performing at a young age while spending time with his grandfather, Bufford Green, who ran the Golden Saw Music Hall. That stage laid a foundation for the songs Riley would craft in the years to come and values learned from another generation. He fittingly shares co-writing credits posthumously alongside his two grandfathers on the 2xPLATINUM certified “I Wish Grandpas Never Died,” which People praised “might take him to a whole new stratosphere.” Evident on his debut album Different ‘Round Here (BMLG Records), featuring the PLATINUM-certified hit No. 1 “There Was This Girl,” MusicRow noted his “great Country vocal, honest presentation and true-to-life lyrics.” Riley’s Behind the Bar collection with GOLD-certified “If It Wasn’t For Trucks” and We Out Here: Live followed as the 2020 ACM Awards New Male Artist of the Year has “brought Country back to its roots: the blue collar sounds for the working man, by the working man” (Whiskey Riff). His collaboration with Thomas Rhett on “Half Of Me” earned Riley his second No. 1 at Country radio as he continues to deliver tracks directly to his loyal following as the world awaits the arrival his next single “Different ‘Round Here (Feat. Luke Combs)” on May 11. Named a CMT “Listen Up Artist,” Riley was also voted as one of the CRS 2020 New Faces and earned MusicRow’s Breakout Artist of the Year. In addition to his own headline dates, Riley is currently out on the road as part of the Luke Combs World Tour . He has previously hit the road with Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Brad Paisley, Jon Pardi and Dierks Bentley. More information on Riley Green: www.rileygreenmusic.com

ABOUT Easton Corbin: Easton Corbin has been gracing stages with his memorable baritone and unique blend of traditional and modern country music for more than a decade. The Florida native, who boasts two No. 1 singles with “A Little More Country Than That” and “Roll With It,” embarks on a new musical chapter with his recent signing to Stone Country Records. Corbin teams with industry veterans Benny Brown, Paul Brown and Jason Sellers as the label’s flagship artist. Corbin says he and Music Row mainstay Benny Brown initially met and bonded over their mutual love of traditional country music. No stranger to the writing room himself, Corbin has penned songs with Sellers ahead of signing with the independent label. The singer, who has spent several years as an independent artist following nearly a decade with Mercury Nashville, says he’s in a great position being Stone Country’s flagship artist. “They let me do what I want to do and let me be me, which is very important,” the singer says. Corbin’s neotraditional sound shines through on “I Can’t Decide,” his debut single for the label. Soaring pedal steel and ear-grabbing fiddle accompaniment combined with a driving beat, plucked guitar rhythms and Corbin’s warm baritone further accentuate the up-tempo song. Corbin wrote “I Can’t Decide” three years ago with producer Wade Kirby and esteemed songwriters Ashley Gorley and Rhett Akins. The singer, who American Songwriter has praised as “one of those rare, glorious voices that was made for singing country,” has been performing the song on the road since he wrote it and says “I Can’t Decide” always grabs the audience’s attention. “I immediately knew it was something special,” he says. “It’s very contagious. I love the melody; I love the lyrics and to me it just feels like a hit.” Label boss Brown thought the same. “Benny is very involved and [‘I Can’t Decide’] rose to the top,” Corbin says. Corbin describes Brown as “a song guy,” and it was Brown who suggested the singer team up with Kirby and Derek George as producers. “They bring a fresh sound,” Corbin says of co-producers Kirby and George. The Florida native continues to write with longtime producer Carson Chamberlain as well as Kirby, Shane Minor, Adam Craig and Wyatt McCubbin, who he penned the romantic wedding song “Marry That Girl” with. Corbin says the past three years have allowed him to focus more seriously on writing music and finding the message he wants to convey to listeners on his forthcoming project. “It’s about being authentic and that’s what I try to shoot for when I write or record,” he says. “I keep one foot in traditional and one foot in the modern and marry those two. That’s really been my motto through the years.” And he’s had a successful time doing so. Throughout his career, Corbin has amassed seven top 10 singles and three American Country Awards. Named Billboard’s 2010 Top New Country Artist, Corbin has never shied away from his traditional roots with Your Big Sky complimenting his “unapologetic and unwavering traditional country sound.” His self-titled debut album was named Country Breakthrough Album of the Year by iTunes Rewind Best of 2010 while American Songwriter has complimented the singer’s “warm, smooth-as-gravy-southern drawl.” Along the way, Corbin hasn’t forgotten his roots. The young boy who grew up listening to Merle Haggard and Hank Williams with his grandparents remembers where he came from. “I do love traditional country music,” he says. “That sound is what drew me to country music as a genre. One of my very first records was a Merle Haggard album when I was a kid. The way he delivered a song, the emotion in his songwriting and in his voice, he was just the whole package.” As Corbin embarks on his next chapter with Stone Country Records, the singer promises to honor those roots and says “I Can’t Decide” is just a taste of what’s to come. “I think it's a good mixture of the traditional and modern,” he says of the upcoming project. “It's a good mixture of that up-tempo, midtempo, a few ballads here and there. That song is a good representation of what’s coming. I’m really fired up about this brand new opportunity.” More information on Easton Corbin: www.eastoncorbin.com

ABOUT NEON UNION: Comprised of newcomers Leo Brooks and Andrew Millsaps, Neon Union is a duo preparing to take country music by storm. Brooks grew up in Miami and has collaborated with artists like Pitbull, Lauryn Hill, Jennifer Lopez, Mary J. Blige, Cee Lo Green and John Legend. Millsaps grew up in North Carolina and has been writing songs ever since the age of 13. When the two were introduced, they knew instantly that their sound and musical styles would join together to create the perfect duo. Together as Neon Union, Brooks and Millsaps are bringing a new sound to country music, with 808 kick drums married to a traditional country lyric and anthemic pop melodies. Since signing with Jay DeMarcus’ Red Street Records in 2022, Neon Union has been named Billboard’s Rookie of the Month, earned performance slots with the ACMs and CMA Fest and have opened for musical acts like Scotty McCreery and Pitbull. The duo is set to release their debut EP Double Wide Castle Sessions following their debut charted single, “Bout Damn Time.” More information on Neon Union: www.neonunionmusic.com