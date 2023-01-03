Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

REO Speedwagon Comes To The North Charleston PAC in June 2023

The concert is on Tuesday, June 13th.

Jan. 03, 2023  

REO Speedwagon Comes To The North Charleston PAC in June 2023

REO Speedwagon is coming to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, June 13th. Tickets start at $65.00 plus applicable fees. Tickets are available at the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office and online at Ticketmaster.com.

Formed in 1967, signed in 1971, and fronted by iconic vocalist Kevin Cronin since 1972, REO Speedwagon's unrelenting drive, as well as non-stop touring and recording jump-started the burgeoning rock movement in the Midwest. Platinum albums and radio staples soon followed, setting the stage for the release of the band's explosive Hi Infidelity in 1980, which contained the massive hit singles "Keep On Loving You" and "Take It On the Run." That landmark album spent 15 weeks in the No. 1 slot and has since earned the RIAA's coveted 10X Diamond Award for surpassing sales of 10 million units in the United States.

Today, REO Speedwagon has sold more than 40 million albums around the globe, and Cronin and bandmates Bruce Hall (bass), Neal Doughty (keyboards), Dave Amato (guitar), and Bryan Hitt (drums) are still electrifying audiences worldwide in concert with hits and fan-favorites such as "In Your Letter," "Can't Fight This Feeling," "Time For Me To Fly," "Roll With The Changes," the aforementioned "Keep On Loving You" and "Take It On the Run," and many, many more.




Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards; Southeastern S Photo
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards; Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The final standings have been announced as of Tuesday, December 27th for the 2022 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The Charleston Symphony Performs Florence Price, Beethoven, and Tchaikovsky Next Month Photo
The Charleston Symphony Performs Florence Price, Beethoven, and Tchaikovsky Next Month
The Charleston Symphony Orchestra (CSO) will present its next concerts on its Masterworks Series on January 5 and 7, 2023. The dynamic program on both evenings - conducted by Jonathon Heyward - features world renowned guest soloist Vadim Gluzman performing Beethoven's Violin Concerto in D Major.
12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards; Southeastern Summer Photo
12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards; Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The latest standings as of Monday, December 19th, have been released for the 2022 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE Is Coming To Bon Secours Wellness Arena in April 2023 Photo
THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE Is Coming To Bon Secours Wellness Arena in April 2023
Bon Secours Wellness Arena will play host to The Price is Right Live stage show on April 5, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You


The Charleston Symphony Performs Florence Price, Beethoven, and Tchaikovsky Next MonthThe Charleston Symphony Performs Florence Price, Beethoven, and Tchaikovsky Next Month
December 21, 2022

The Charleston Symphony Orchestra (CSO) will present its next concerts on its Masterworks Series on January 5 and 7, 2023. The dynamic program on both evenings - conducted by Jonathon Heyward - features world renowned guest soloist Vadim Gluzman performing Beethoven's Violin Concerto in D Major.
THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE Is Coming To Bon Secours Wellness Arena in April 2023THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE Is Coming To Bon Secours Wellness Arena in April 2023
December 19, 2022

Bon Secours Wellness Arena will play host to The Price is Right Live stage show on April 5, 2023.
Tickets For THE BOOK OF MORMON At The North Charleston PAC Go On Sale Monday, December 12Tickets For THE BOOK OF MORMON At The North Charleston PAC Go On Sale Monday, December 12
December 6, 2022

Back by popular demand, THE BOOK OF MORMON returns to the Lowcountry for a limited engagement May 5-7, 2023 at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center. Single tickets will go on sale Monday, December 12 at 10 AM.
THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE Is Coming To Bon Secours Wellness Arena in April 2023THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE Is Coming To Bon Secours Wellness Arena in April 2023
December 5, 2022

Bon Secours Wellness Arena will play host to The Price is Right Live stage show on April 5, 2023.
REO Speedwagon Comes To The North Charleston PAC in June 2023REO Speedwagon Comes To The North Charleston PAC in June 2023
December 2, 2022

REO Speedwagon is coming to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, June 13th. Tickets start at $65.00 plus applicable fees and go on-sale Friday, December 9th at 10:00 AM.
share