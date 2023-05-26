New Theater Work on Unsung Civil Rights Hero Robert Smalls Debuts in Charleston

Finding Freedom: The Journey of Robert Smalls is part of the Charleston Gaillard Center’s 2023-24 season.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
HADESTOWN, SIX, and More Set For Broadway Season at North Charleston Performing Arts Cente Photo 3 HADESTOWN, SIX, and More Set For Broadway Season at North Charleston Performing Arts Center
WICKED Single Show Tickets On Sale At The Peace Center This Friday Photo 4 WICKED Single Show Tickets On Sale At The Peace Center This Friday

WICKED Single Show Tickets On Sale At The Peace Center This Friday

Building upon a commitment to commissioning and producing ambitious, multidisciplinary performances and programming that uplifts stories of underappreciated heroes from the South, the Charleston Gaillard Center announced details for its world premiere of Finding Freedom: The Journey of Robert Smalls written by Teralyn Reiter, the performing arts center’s first theatrical commission which will be performed in Charleston, SC this coming October for the public and thousands of students.

Combining music, media, and movement, the new work tells the story of South Carolinian Robert Smalls, a formerly enslaved man who engineered a daring sea-escape during the Civil War and spent the rest of his life—including five terms serving in the U.S. House of Representatives—working for equality in the postwar South. Through this production, the Gaillard will once again open its doors to the Charleston community to acknowledge America’s difficult history of race and slavery using the arts to bridge divides and build dialogue in a city that historically saw some of the first enslaved men, women, and children enter through its port. 

“The Charleston Gaillard Center has made it our mission to convene, elevate, and reflect the voices and issues that matter most to our community and resonate across the region and nationally through the arts, and we are excited to work with the tremendous all-Southern creative team to recognize and honor Robert Smalls—a true hero who didn’t let anything stand in his way as he dedicated his life to fighting for equality,” said Lissa Frenkel, CEO of the Charleston Gaillard Center. “Because his story is not widely taught, I am particularly excited that Finding Freedom will introduce Robert Smalls to thousands of students from across the Lowcountry, offering a role model and inspiration for them to find their own voices and find their own ways to make a difference within their communities.” 

Commissioned and produced by the Gaillard Center, Finding Freedom is being developed by an all-Southern creative team anchored by award-winning director JaMeeka Holloway and written by Teralyn Reiter, with musical direction by Grammy Award-winning artist Charlton Singleton. They are joined by Broadway and regional theater lighting designer, professor and theatrical consultant Kathy A. Perkins, and a cross-generational group of theater artists including Tristan André Parks (Movement Director), Brandi Alexander (Scenic Design), Celeste Jennings (Costume Design), Joseph Amodei (Media Design), and author, professor and historian Damon Fordham (Historian/Dramaturge). Full casting will be announced at a later date. 

“In Finding Freedom, we get to illuminate this underappreciated history and center Robert Smalls’ enormous feats and the trajectory of his life in rich and compelling ways,” said JaMeeka Holloway. “The work is being realized by a group of amazing collaborators from the South who can authenticate the Southern lived experience. Students and families will immediately recognize the sights, sounds, and feel of the Lowcountry and Smalls’ Gullah heritage, even though this story began more than 150 years ago." 

Added Teralyn Reiter, “Theater at its core is storytelling, it lets us walk in one another's shoes and connects us all. What excites me so much about Finding Freedom is that we get to tell this amazing, real-life story of a true American hero who is much less known than he should be, and in a way that will both be representative of the community in which it is staged and inspire students from the Lowcountry to find their own ways of making an impact.” 

Finding Freedom tells of the early years of Robert Smalls’ life enslaved in Beaufort, learning the land, waters, and Gullah traditions of his mother and his daring and heroic commandeering of the Confederate USS Planter where he was a deckhand during the Civil War. On May 13, 1862, he successfully commandeered the ship and steered it into the Union Blockade off the coast of Charleston Harbor, freeing the crew and offering the ship to the Union. He then traveled to Washington to persuade President Lincoln to accept Black men into the Union Army and subsequently served five terms in the U.S. House of Representatives, where he passed legislation for the creation of the public school system in South Carolina, which later became the model for the nation.  

This production is the first show in a larger pilot program the Gaillard Center is launching that will develop and distribute new family theatrical productions that highlight Southern stories often missing from the state curriculum, present productions across the Southeast with the goal of touring nationally, and further provide a home for local and regional untold stories on the Gaillard Center’s stage. 
 

Finding Freedom: The Journey of Robert Smalls is part of the Charleston Gaillard Center’s 2023-24 season. Find a full schedule of the season at gaillardcenter.org. 



RELATED STORIES - South Carolina

New Theater Work on Unsung Civil Rights Hero Robert Smalls Debuts in Charleston Photo
New Theater Work on Unsung Civil Rights Hero Robert Smalls Debuts in Charleston

Building upon a commitment to commissioning and producing ambitious, multidisciplinary performances and programming that uplifts stories of underappreciated heroes from the South, the Charleston Gaillard Center announced details for its world premiere of Finding Freedom: The Journey of Robert Smalls written by Teralyn Reiter, the performing arts center’s first theatrical commission which will be performed in Charleston, SC this coming October for the public and thousands of students.

GOD OF CARNAGE Comes to the Warehouse Theatre Photo
GOD OF CARNAGE Comes to the Warehouse Theatre

 Fourteen years since Yasmina Reza’s play won the Tony Award and the Olivier Award for Best Comedy, this comedy of manners without the manners still delivers on all amusing fronts.  When a playground altercation between eleven-year-old boys brings together two sets of Brooklyn parents for a meeting to resolve the matter, diplomatic niceties are observed…initially. 

HADESTOWN, SIX, and More Set For Broadway Season at North Charleston Performing Arts Cente Photo
HADESTOWN, SIX, and More Set For Broadway Season at North Charleston Performing Arts Center

The national tours of HADESTOWN and SIX will make their Lowcountry premieres part of the 2023-2024 Best of Broadway season at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center. HADESTOWN performances are January 2 – 7, 2024 and SIX performances are March 12 – 17, 2024. Each show will offer eight performances.

WICKED Single Show Tickets On Sale At The Peace Center This Friday Photo
WICKED Single Show Tickets On Sale At The Peace Center This Friday

WICKED, the region's most popular musical, returns to the Peace Center in Greenville August 2-20. Tickets for the return engagement go on sale Friday, May 19 at 10:00 a.m. EDT.


More Hot Stories For You

The North Charleston Performing Arts Center's Best of Broadway Series Hosts 'Select Your Seat' Open House PartyThe North Charleston Performing Arts Center's Best of Broadway Series Hosts 'Select Your Seat' Open House Party
New Theater Work on Unsung Civil Rights Hero Robert Smalls Debuts in CharlestonNew Theater Work on Unsung Civil Rights Hero Robert Smalls Debuts in Charleston
Immerse Yourself in History At THE CHAUTAUQUA HISTORY COMES ALIVE FESTIVAL, June 9 - 18Immerse Yourself in History At THE CHAUTAUQUA HISTORY COMES ALIVE FESTIVAL, June 9 - 18
GOD OF CARNAGE Comes to the Warehouse TheatreGOD OF CARNAGE Comes to the Warehouse Theatre

Videos

Video: PARADE Cast Hits High Notes at Broadway Sessions Video Video: PARADE Cast Hits High Notes at Broadway Sessions
A SOLDIER'S PLAY Arrives in LA Video
A SOLDIER'S PLAY Arrives in LA
Bonnie Milligan's Life Just Got Better with a Tony Nomination Video
Bonnie Milligan's Life Just Got Better with a Tony Nomination
Elijah Rhea Johnson Is Stepping Into MJ's Shoes Video
Elijah Rhea Johnson Is Stepping Into MJ's Shoes
View all Videos

South Carolina SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sondheim's COMPANY
Arts Center of Coastal Carolina (4/26-5/28)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s MARY POPPINS
South Carolina Children's Theatre (11/17-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Charles Bach Wonders! A Magical Experience
Charles Bach Wonders Theatre (3/23-10/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dragons Love Tacos
South Carolina Children's Theatre (4/05-4/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Charlotte's Web
South Carolina Children's Theatre (9/22-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Watsons Go To Birmingham – 1963
South Carolina Children's Theatre (1/19-2/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nickelodeon™ THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
South Carolina Children's Theatre (4/26-5/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hundred Days
The Warehouse Theatre (6/09-7/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A World Premeire
South Carolina Children's Theatre (1/26-2/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pinkalicious The Musical
South Carolina Children's Theatre (2/23-3/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You