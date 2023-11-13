MEAN GIRLS Comes to Charleston in 2024

Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards

The tour will play the North Charleston Performing Arts Center Friday, April 26 – Sunday, April 28 for five performances.  

Nov. 13, 2023

The Best of Broadway at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center announced today that single tickets for the North American Tour of Mean Girls—the record-breaking new musical comedy adapted from the hit Paramount Pictures film—will go on sale Monday, November 20 at 10 AM. Tickets will be available at Click Here and the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 843-202-ARTS (2787).

The tour will play the North Charleston Performing Arts Center Friday, April 26 – Sunday, April 28 for five performances.  

Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy Award® winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film; music by three-time Emmy Award® winner Jeff Richmond; lyrics by two-time Tony Award® nominee Nell Benjamin; and original direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award® winner Casey Nicholaw.

Mean Girls opened on Broadway in April 2018 to rave reviews at the August Wilson Theatre, following its world premiere at the National Theatre in Washington, DC, in the fall of 2017.

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

New York Magazine calls Mean Girls “HILARIOUS! A smart, splashy new musical that delivers with immense energy, a wicked sense of humor and joyful inside-jokery.” Chicago Tribune said “Tina Fey writes FUNNIER, SMARTER, SHARPER satire than anyone else in the business.” People Magazine calls the show “FRESH, FUN AND INFECTIOUS – Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin’s songs keep the laughs coming!” The New York Daily News said Mean Girls “TICKLES THE EARS, EYES AND FUNNY BONE – the direction by Casey Nicholaw packs style, invention and red bull-force energy.” And, Entertainment Weekly calls it “A MARVEL: DAZZLING & HILARIOUS!”

Mean Girls (Original Broadway Cast Recording), produced by Atlantic Records, is now available.


