MATTHEW MORRISON: RHYTHMS & REVELATIONS is Coming to Charleston Gaillard Center

Today, the Charleston Gaillard Center will present Matthew Morrison: Rhythms & Revelations on February 3, 2026.

Experience dynamic performer Matthew Morrison like never before in "Rhythms & Revelations," a deeply personal journey through music and dance. Best known for "Glee" and his acclaimed Broadway career, Morrison steps beyond past roles to deliver an intimate, soul-stirring performance. This isn't just a concert—it's an invitation to reflect, connect, and explore the heart of what makes us human. With authenticity and vulnerability, Morrison blends storytelling, rhythm, and raw emotion, creating a transformative evening that goes beyond entertainment. Join us for a night of music, movement, and self-discovery in this inspiring addition to our Broadway Luminary program.

ABOUT Matthew Morrison

Matthew Morrison is a versatile actor who is recognized for his work on-stage and on-screen. He has been nominated for Tony, Emmy, and Golden Globe Awards.

Morrison made his debut on Broadway in “Footloose” but his big break came when he was cast as heartthrob Link Larkin in the hit “Hairspray.” Morrison was later nominated for a Tony Award for his role in “The Light in the Piazza,” and received a Drama Desk Nomination for Outstanding Actor in a Musical for “10 Million Miles.” He also starred in the Tony-winning revival of “South Pacific” at Lincoln Center Theater in New York. He also starred as “J.M Barrie” in the musical “Finding Neverland.” Morrison received two Drama Desk nominations for his role, and won the category of Favorite Actor in a Musical in the Broadway.com Audience Awards.

In addition to his Broadway tenure Morrison is probably best known for starring in Fox's musical comedy series “Glee,” where he played the director of the glee club, “Mr. Schuester.” The show was created by Ryan Murphy and received the Golden Globe award “Best Television Series – Comedy or Musical” in 2010 and 2011. Morrison was also nominated for Best Actor those years.

Morrison has many other iconic roles on TV/Film, but most notably on the hit CBS show The Good Wife, where he played the role of U.S. Attorney, Conor Fox, through the series finale, and as Paul Stadler throughout Season 13 and 14 of ABC's Grey's Anatomy.

Morrison has released four studio albums. His debut, self-titled album through Mercury Records in 2011, which featured an A-list lineup of guest artists including Sting, Gwyneth Paltrow and Sir Elton John. And most recently, “Where It All Began,” which is a Broadway standards record that was produced by the legendary Phil Ramone.

