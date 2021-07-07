MAMMA MIA! Shines At The Arts Center

It's a "guaranteed, get-happy, dancing-in-the-aisles-hit!" Because what's more fun than the upbeat music of ABBA, set on a sun-kissed island as we ready for a summertime wedding? Mamma Mia! has all of the above in the Arts Center's summer production, onstage now through August 22.

Cleverly crafted, British playwright Catherine Johnson's sunny, funny tale unfolds on a Greek Island paradise. On the verge of her wedding, 20-year-old Sophie wants her father to walk her down the aisle, but doesn't know his identity. Sophie (Regan White) discovers her mother's old diary and finds entries which describe intimate dates with three men. Sophie believes one of these men could be her father and, three months prior to the wedding, sends each an invitation to her wedding, surreptitiously written in the name of her mother, Donna (Meredith Inglesby).

Sophie's quest brings these three very different men from her mother's past back to the island they had last visited twenty years ago, and oh boy, is her mother surprised!

The story-telling magic of ABBA's songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship ... and everyone's having the time of their lives.

The Arts Center's production, directed by NYC's Casey Colgan, is already winning over audiences and rave reviews are pouring in. Starring in this musical, alongside exceptional cast, are the addictively fun songs of ABBA, with music and lyrics by Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus. The music includes "Honey, Honey," "Dancing Queen," "Knowing Me, Knowing You," "Take a Chance on Me," "Thank You for the Music," "Money, Money, Money," "The Winner Takes It All," and so many more.

Nominated for five Tony Awards, Mamma Mia! is a story about love and self-discovery, but also the touching story of a mother and daughter, each with a few secrets of their own. The story sung by magnificent voices, takes the audience on a journey from sweet and sentimental to laughter and pure joy!

Tickets are $56 for adults and $43 for children. Get yours today by calling the Arts Center Box Office at (843) 842-ARTS (2787) or by visiting online at www.artshhi.com.