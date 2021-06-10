Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Le Grand Cirque is Now Playing at the Broadway Theater in Myrtle Beach

The production is running through October 30.

Jun. 10, 2021  
Le Grand Cirque is now running through October 30 at the Broadway Theatre in Myrtle Beach.

Le Grand Cirque is the most successful and well established Circus touring Production in the world having been seen by over 25 million people. This heart pounding thrill show features an International cast of mind blowing, adrenaline pumping circus stars that are sure to leave you on the edge of your seat!

There is no other show that comes anywhere close, for excitement, thrills and jaw dropping feats of acrobatics and circus skills. Le Grand Cirque is the undisputed number one attraction show of its type anywhere in the world!

Learn more at https://www.broadwaytheatermb.com/le-grand-cirque.

Tickets can be purchased at https://ci.ovationtix.com/36215.


