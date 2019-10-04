LES MISERABLES On Sale Next Friday At Peace Center

Les Misérables will play eight performances in the Peace Concert Hall, March 3-8, 2020, as part of the Peace Center's 2019-2020 Broadway season. Tickets are $45-$105.

Cameron Mackintosh presents the new production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, Les Misérables, direct from an acclaimed two-and-a-half-year return to Broadway. With its glorious new staging and dazzlingly reimagined scenery inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo, this breathtaking new production has left both audiences and critics awestruck.



Set against the backdrop of 19th-century France, Les Misérables tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption - a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. Featuring the thrilling score and beloved songs "I Dreamed A Dream," "On My Own," "Stars," "Bring Him Home," "One Day More" and many more, this epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history.



Seen by more than 120 million people in 52 countries and in 22 languages around the globe, Les Misérables is still the world's most popular musical, breaking box office records everywhere in its 33rd year.

FREE Peace Talk

Wednesday, March 4, at 6 p.m.; Huguenot Mill

Open to all ticket holders, this free Peace Center supported community impact program will take a deep dive into the history, inspiration and people who bring this compelling story to life on stage. Register at peacecenter.org.

For more information about the Peace Center and its upcoming events, visit peacecenter.org.

Events, dates, times, prices and performers are subject to change without notice.

Ticket buyers are reminded that the Peace Center box office - in person, by phone or online - is the only official retail ticket outlet for all performances at the Peace Center and is the only way to guarantee the best prices. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that the Peace Center is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.





