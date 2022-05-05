JEKYLL AND HYDE: THE MUSICAL Will Close Town Theatre's 102nd Season

The epic battle between good and evil takes to the stage in the closing show of Town's 102nd season, Jekyll & Hyde: The Musical. Based on Robert Louis Stevenson's classic tale, audiences will be enchanted by Frank Wildhorn's and Leslie Bricusse's score and mesmerized by the man that is both Dr. Henry Jekyll and Mr. Edward Hyde. "This is the moment" that you will not want to miss.

In the title role (or roles, perhaps) is Billy Bishop (Matilda, The Buddy Holly Story). As Jekyll, he is poised to unearth the science to solve some of mankind's most challenging medical dilemmas. But upon rejection by the powers that be, he chooses to make himself the experiment and unleashes the maniacal Hyde. Further twisting the plot are two women in love with Jekyll/Hyde yet unknowing of his alter identity. Ashley Alvarado (Hello, Dolly!, Mary Poppins) and Alex Carrico, in her Town debut, take on the role of the trusting bride-to-be, Emma Carew. Cortlin Collins (Bright Star, South Pacific) and Hannah Thompson (Into the Woods, Broadway: Limited Exposure) play Lucy, a local lady of the night who is equally drawn to the madman.

The show's score and story are in the capable hands of an impressive ensemble including Tom Baldwin, Bill Bentley, Adam Bigony, Jillian Bigony, Chauntel Bland, Hans Boeschen, Tyler Broughton, Brooke Buckner, Rosemary Buzzell, Lewis Causey, Jacob Cordes, Connor Etcheson, James Galluzzo, Sydney Glenn, Bianca Goodlet, Faith Kelly, Elizabeth Kinney, Corey Langley, Ian Neff, Tracy Steele, Leah Tudor, Bailey Weikel-Feekes, Liana Wiley and Steve Wrona.

Looking for more Music, Mayhem, Madness and Mmmmmm? Consider joining us for one of our dessert nights. Get your tickets to the show on Saturday, May 14 or Saturday, May 21 and we'll add some mouth-watering munchies to this evening of melodious mayhem. All you have to do is go out to eat ~ and then bring us the receipt. No deception here ~ your dinner receipt in exchange for dessert which will be provided on the patio before the show. Dessert will be served from 6:45 PM to 7:15 PM.

Jekyll & Hyde runs May 13-28 with direction by Jamie Carr Harrington, musical direction by Amanda Hines and choreography by Tracy Steele. Costumes are by Janet Kile with scenic/lighting design by Danny Harrington. The show is sponsored by Synovus and LS3P.

Tickets are available at towntheatre.com or by calling 803-799-2510 beginning Friday, May 6 ~ $25 for adults; $20 for senior (65+)/active duty military/full-time college; $15 youth 17 and under.