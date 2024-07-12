Hannah Bonnett & Katrina Garvin to Lead Workshop Premiere of DANDELION, An Original Musical

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Trustus Theatre has finalized casting for its upcoming Workshop Premiere production of Dandelion, An Original Musical, which will run for 10 performances from August 9th - 24th, 2024.

To purchase tickets, click HERE.

Hannah Bonnett will lead the cast of the musical as Jane — a conflicted daughter navigating a broken healthcare system who must decide between attending college in pursuit of her lifelong dreams, or staying home to care for her mother, Lilah, who is locked in a desperate battle with severe mental illness and addiction. Bonnett will assume the role after having just closed a star-turn Off-Broadway as Ivanka Trump in Five: The Parody Musical, and previously leading the National Tour of Legally Blonde as Elle Woods.

Katrina Garvin, a Trustus Theatre Company member whom the Jasper Project crowned “the first lady of Columbia theatre”, and who most-recently starred as Angel in the Trustus production of Blues for an Alabama Sky this past March, will take on the part of Lilah. Jordan, Jane's older brother in the musical, will be played by Sean Stephens, who headlined the Off-Broadway productions of Camp Morning Wood at Playwrights Horizon and Asylum Theatre, and in 2022 made his solo show debut as a concert performer at the world-renowned 54 Below in the critically-acclaimed Redemption of a 90's Kid. “To be a part of something that highlights how mental illness can impact an entire family in such a visceral and accurate way is such an honor,” said Stephens, “these stories need to be told.”

Stan Gywnn will play Daniel, Jane's father, and Mel Driggers will round out the show's principal characters as Gabbie, Jane's best-friend. For pivotal supporting roles in the production, Trustus will lean on more of its veteran Company members, as well as multiple mainstays of the South Carolina theater scene. Dandelion will feature Brittany Hammock as Paranoia, Kristin Claiborne as Depression, and Terrance Henderson, who is also set to choreograph the show, as Rage. “It's real, it's raw, it's redeeming in every way, unlike anything I have ever seen or been a part of on any stage,” said Claiborne. “The community needs THIS show, and it does not even know it yet.”

Superb young actors will complete the ensemble, as Sadie Wiskes will play Young Jane, and Tristan Robinson will feature as the show's understudy. Female-driven and fearless in its storytelling, Dandelion is a universal story that is sure to touch the lives of audience members across generations.



For more information, including where to buy tickets, please visit https://www.dandelionmusical.com/ or call the Trustus Theatre box office at 803.254.9732.

