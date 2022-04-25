Greenville Theatre Celebrates 96 Years Of Success With An Original Revue

Greenville Theatre is celebrating 96 years of success with an original revue concert weekend, Celebrate 96!

This incredible show will feature some of the best talent in the Upstate area singing songs from past Greenville Theatre productions as well as Broadway songs never heard before on our stage. Join this walk down memory lane as we celebrate Greenville Theatre's rich history and look forward to its bright future!

Audience members will hear songs from Greenville Theatre's hit productions of Beauty and the Beast, Les Misérables, Hairspray, Fiddler on the Roof, and more! Plus, Broadway songs never heard before on our stage from shows like Wicked, Jersey Boys, Cinderella, and The Phantom of the Opera!

Directed and choreographed by Greenville Theatre's new Producing Artistic Director Max Quinlan, this show will feature the incredible talents of Carter Allen, Andrew Anderson, John Brigham, Cody Cobb, Adell Ehrhorn, John Garrison, Evan Harris, Siri Howard, Jon Kilpatrick, Abby Kohake, Latreshia Lilly, Erica Lustig, Javy Pagan, Max Quinlan, Meg Foster Szykula, and Jamie Ann Walters.

"We are so excited for this celebration weekend of all things Greenville Theatre," expressed director Max Quinlan. "I could not be more honored to inherit this illustrious history and to celebrate the magic that is yet to come. Having performers old and new representing these exciting songs is a thrill to hear and see."

In act one, audiences will hear fan favorites like, "Nicest Kids in Town" from Hairspray, "Suddenly Seymour" from Little Shop of Horrors, "I Could Have Danced All Night" from My Fair Lady, and "One Day More" from Les Misérables. Act two will feature new Broadway songs like "Love Is an Open Door" from Frozen, "Don't Rain on My Parade" from Funny Girl, "All I Ask of You" from The Phantom of the Opera, and "The Wizard and I" from Wicked.

Ticket prices are only $40 for this one-time-only concert event. The show dates are Friday, May 6th and Saturday, May 7th at 8:00pm and Sunday, May 8th at 3:00pm.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please call the Box Office at 864-233-6238 or visit the GT website at www.greenvilletheatre.org.