Gaillard Surpasses 200k Students Served Through Education And Community Program

The Charleston Gaillard Center has hit a milestone during its 10th season: more than 200,000 students have been served through its education and community programs since opening in 2015. The achievement was reached last week during a sold-out education performance by Step Afrika! in the Martha and John M. Rivers Performance Hall.

“Education has been at the heart of the Gaillard's mission since day one,” said Sterling deVries, Vice President of Education & Community Outreach at the Charleston Gaillard Center. “Surpassing 200,000 students served is a testament to the dedication of our team, our partners, and the incredible teachers and students who bring these programs to life. We are honored to be part of shaping the next generation through the arts.”

The Gaillard's Education and Community Program provides tens of thousands of students each year with access to world-class performances, in-school workshops, hands-on learning opportunities, and more, often at no cost to participants. In April 2025, the program reached another milestone of serving 100% of Charleston County School District public schools, further underscoring the Gaillard's commitment to equity and access in the arts. “I love the Gaillard because it gives me the opportunity to introduce [my students] to music, theater, and dance in ways that expand the world and spark their creativity," says Tomaroe Wright, educator at North Charleston Elementary School. “For many of my students, especially those with diverse abilities, these experiences open doors to new forms of expression and appreciation.”

“This milestone reflects not just a number, but countless moments of discovery, inspiration, and joy for young people across the Lowcountry,” said Lissa Frenkel, President & CEO of the Charleston Gaillard Center. “From their first time stepping inside a concert hall to engaging directly with artists, these experiences are transformative.”

As the Gaillard celebrates its 10th season, the organization continues to expand its commitment to education, community engagement, and ensuring that the arts remain accessible to as many people as possible.