GUYS AND DOLLS Comes to the Greenville Theatre in March

Greenville Theatre will continue celebrating its return season with one of the greatest American musicals of all time, Guys and Dolls!

Considered by many to be one of the best musical comedies, the characters are some of the most iconic of any Broadway show: Nathan Detroit, Miss Adelaide, Skye Masterson, Sister Sarah, Nicely-Nicely Johnson, and many more. With a script by Joe Swerling and Abe Burrows, this show features Frank Loesser's classic score including hit songs like Luck Be a Lady, Sit Down You're Rockin' the Boat, Adelaide's Lament, and the title song Guys and Dolls.

This cast is directed by Suzanne McCalla and features a winning ensemble led by Jamie Riedy, Abby Kohake, Andrew Anderson, Paige Daryng, Neel Patrick Edwards, and Mitchell Smith.

"I'm thrilled to be working on Guys and Dolls again," exclaimed the show's director Suzanne McCalla. "It has always held a special place in my heart as it was the first play I ever saw as a child. It's also the first musical Allen and I produced at Greenville Theatre almost 30 years ago. Guys and Dolls is a joyous celebration of relationships with vaudevillian style comedy and toe tapping songs that keep you singing and smiling long after you leave the theatre. It's a bittersweet time for me as this is the last show I will direct in the space that has been my artistic home since 1993."

Leading Lady Abby Kohake states, "I hope audience members will love this bright retelling of this classic mid-century musical and fall back in love with Frank Loesser's gorgeous score, brought to life by a joyous cast of our best guys and dolls."

Tickets prices are $40 Adults, $38 Seniors, and $30 Juniors. Student rush tickets are also available the day of the show for $20. The show will run March 4 - 20 including Thursday performances (March 10, 17) at 7:30PM, Friday and Saturday (March 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19) at 8:00PM, Saturday matinees (March 12, 19) at 2:00PM and Sunday matinees (March 6, 13, 20) at 3:00PM.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please call the Box Office at 864-233-6238 or visit the GT website at www.greenvilletheatre.org.