BWW Regional Awards
Find Your City for the BWW Awards

First Standings - Voting Opens for the BWW South Carolina Awards!

Article Pixel Nov. 25, 2019  
Voting is open for the 2019 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards, brought to you by TodayTix! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for South Carolina:

Best Actor in a Musical (professional)
Michael Cunningham - TITANIC: THE MUSICAL - Bob Jones University 26%
 John C. Leggett - NEWSIES - Greenville Theatre 8%
 Alex Ringler - A CHORUS LINE - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 8%

Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Ethen Cornett - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Seahawk Cultural Center (Hilton Head Christian Academy) 9%
 Greyson Taylor - CABARET - SOUTHEASTERN SUMMER THEATRE INSTITUTE 9%
 Ron Pyle - KING LEAR - Bob Jones University Rodeheaver Auditorium 9%

Best Actor in a Play (professional)
Craig Smith - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Greenville Theatre 14%
 Jason D. Johnson - THE CRUCIBLE - The Warehouse Theatre 11%
 Carter Allen - LEAVING IOWA - Greenville Theatre 8%

Best Actress in a Musical (professional)
Adell Ehrhorn - NEWSIES - Greenville Theatre 13%
 Kacie Burns - A CHORUS LINE - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 12%
 Tristen Buettel - LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 11%

Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Caitlin Mesiano - TITANIC: THE MUSICAL - Bob Jones University 18%
 Jacey Robinson - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Seahawk Cultural Center (Hilton Head Christian Academy) 12%
 Shea Grande - CABARET - SOUTHEASTERN SUMMER THEATRE INSTITUTE 10%

Best Actress in a Play (professional)
Latreshia Lilly - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Greenville Theatre 10%
 Myra Greene - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Centre Stage 9%
 Jamie Ann Walters - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Greenville Theatre 8%

Best Musical (non-professional)
TITANIC: THE MUSICAL - Bob Jones University 39%
 THE LITTLE MERMAID - Hilton Head Christian Academy 10%
 CABARET - SOUTHEASTERN SUMMER THEATRE INSTITUTE 9%

Best Musical (professional)
NEWSIES - Greenville Theatre 21%
 A CHORUS LINE - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 19%
 LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 8%

Best Play (non-professional)
KING LEAR - Bob Jones University 57%
 THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Proud Mary Theatre 19%
 FIRST BAPTIST OF IVY GAP - Mill Town Players 11%

Best Play (professional)
THE CRUCIBLE - The Warehouse Theatre 22%
 IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Greenville Theatre 13%
 PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - The Warehouse Theatre 10%

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical (professional)
Blake Spellacy - A CHORUS LINE - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 14%
 Gabriel Kearns - A CHORUS LINE - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 7%
 Joel Dupont - NEWSIES - Greenville Theatre 6%

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Jack Sterner - NEWSIES - Greenville Theatre 13%
 Bryce Hall - BRIGHT STAR - SOUTHEASTERN SUMMER THEATRE INSTITUTE 11%
 Jeffery Stegall - TITANIC: THE MUSICAL - Bob Jones University 9%

Best Supporting Actor in a Play (professional)
Russell Garrett - AMADEUS - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 11%
 Carter Allen - ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE - Greenville Theatre 9%
 Jonathan Kilpatrick - NOISES OFF - Centre Stage 8%

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical (professional)
Jillian Jarrett - LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 21%
 Alexandria Van Paris - A CHORUS LINE - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 11%
 Latresha Lilly - NEWSIES - Greenville Theatre 8%

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Anna Brown - KING LEAR - Bob Jones University 15%
 Samantha Norton - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Seahawk Cultural Center (Hilton Head Christian Academy) 13%
 Erin Naler - KING LEAR - Bob Jones University Rodeheaver Auditorium 11%

Best Supporting Actress in a Play (professional)
Bella Lawrence - THE CRUCIBLE - The Warehouse Theatre 14%
 Kayla Ryan Walsh - BLITHE SPIRIT - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 13%
 Lena Bledsoe - THE CRUCIBLE - Warehouse Theatre 11%

Best Touring Show
HAMILTON - Peace Center 27%
 DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Peace Center 15%
 COME FROM AWAY - Peace Center 13%

Theater of the Year
Bob Jones University 31%
 Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 16%
 Greenville Theatre 14%

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.

First Standings - Voting Opens for the BWW South Carolina Awards!


Related Articles

From This Author BWW

  • CMA Fest Delivers Epic Surprise Performances And Sold Out Crowds
  • New Dates Added For The Belles On Tour With Nickelodeon's JoJo Siwa's D.R.E.A.M. Tour
  • Spectrum Originals Debuts New Event Series CURFEW
  • Selfish Things Joins The Midnight World Tour Supporting Set It Off
  • Aubrey Plaza, Daniel Levy, Kumail Nanjiani and More Announced For 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards
  • Deborah Allen Surprised With Proclamation From Tennessee Governor Bill Lee Celebrating 40 Years In Music