Comedian James Gregory Comes To The Peace Center

Comedian James Gregory brings his Crock Pots and Chicken Legs tour to the Peace Center's Gunter Theater on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at 4 and 7 p.m.

James Gregory, dubbed "the funniest man in America," has been performing home-spun comedy to sold-out crowds for more than 25 years. Delivering common-sense wisdom, old-fashioned values and politically-incorrect humor, Gregory is known for rib-tickling reflections on life from the front porch.



Refusing the vulgar and profane, Gregory instead relies on a wry sense of the absurd, a southern accent and universal storytelling - often drawn from his own life - to create an evening of non-stop laughter. The ridiculous, the common and sometimes even the simplest events all become hilarious in the hands of this master storyteller and world-class comedian.



Gregory can be heard weekly on syndicated radio shows such as Rick and Bubba, John Boy and Billy, and Bob and Tom.

Tickets for the Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, 4 and 7 p.m. performances by James Gregory are $45 and may be purchased by calling 864.467.3000 or 800.888.7768, in person at the Peace Center Box Office or online at peacecenter.org. Tickets go on sale to Peacekeepers beginning now and go on sale to the public on Friday, Sept. 20, at 10 a.m. Service fees will apply to phone and online sales.

A VIP package is available for $95, including a ticket, a meet and greet with a photo opportunity and a copy of the newly released Crock Pots and Chicken Legs CD.

For more information about the Peace Center and its upcoming events, visit peacecenter.org.

Events, dates, times, prices and performers are subject to change without notice.

Ticket buyers are reminded that the Peace Center box office - in person, by phone or online - is the only official retail ticket outlet for all performances at the Peace Center and is the only way to guarantee the best prices. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that the Peace Center is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.





