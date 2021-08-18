Cola Concerts Announces $20 Ticket Deal

Cola Concerts will offer a limited number of General Admission Lawn tickets for every show this season for only $20. That means fans will be able to see everyone from The Revivalists and Michael Franti, Jason Isbell, to Trombone Shorty and Ziggy Marley for just $20 each. The new offer is available online now at ColaConcerts.com.

"The Midlands will be the destination for live entertainment this fall in South Carolina and we want to make sure these shows are accessible to everyone," said Adam Epstein, head of Cola Concerts. "We want this to be the place for families and friends to come together and spend an incredible evening listening to great music. Twenty dollar tickets allow our fans to enjoy a show by multi-Grammy winning artists for about the same price as a trip to the movie theatre."

Shows this season will be different from past concerts at the speedway. The newly designed Columbia Speedway Amphitheater will be set up like a traditional amphitheater with a small VIP seated section near the stage followed by general admission lawn seating. This will ensure everyone has the perfect view of these incredible shows.

The Fall Cola Concerts lineup includes; The Revivalists & Michael Franti (8/28), Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit which has been rescheduled to (9/2), Jake Owen (9/10), Sublime with Rome & Dirty Heads (9/11), Gov't Mule & Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue (9/16), Ziggy Marley (10/5), Old Crow Medicine Show (10/15).

A limited number of $20 GA tickets are available now on ColaConcert.com while supplies last. Fans are encouraged to sign up for the Cola Concerts Speedway Club to get early access to all of our shows and promotions. The Columbia Speedway Amphitheater is located at 2001 Charleston Highway, Cayce, SC 29003.