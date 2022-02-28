Cirque Du Soleil Presents CRYSTAL In North Charleston This Spring

Cirque du Soleil will present its coolest arena show yet - CRYSTAL - in Charleston. This one-of-a-kind performance blends circus art and the world of ice skating. CRYSTAL will take the audience on a journey into a whimsical frozen playground where ice skating of all kinds mingles with acrobatics and aerial feats. CRYSTAL will perform at the North Charleston Coliseum from May 12 - 15, 2022 for five performances only.

Mike Newquist, Senior Vice President, Touring Shows Division said: "We are absolutely thrilled to finally bring CRYSTAL back on the road. For two years our performers have been waiting to skate again and experience the joy of the audience once more. It will be an emotional and magical return."

Created by Shana Carroll and Sebastien Soldevila, Crystal, our misfit lead character, takes you on an exhilarating tale of self-discovery as she dives into a world of her own imagination. Feel the adrenaline as she soars through this surreal world to become what she was always destined to be: confident, curious, and creative. CRYSTAL invites you to suspend reality and glide into a world that springs to colorful life with astounding visual projections and a soundtrack that seamlessly blends popular music with the Signature Sound of Cirque du Soleil. CRYSTAL is suitable for all ages.

Tickets for CRYSTAL are now available exclusively to Cirque Club members. Cirque Club membership is free and includes access to advance tickets and special offers. To join, visit www.cirquedusoleil.com. General tickets will be on-sale in Charleston beginning March 7th at 10:00AM (ET). Tickets are available for purchase online at www.cirquedusoleil.com/crystal.