Charleston Gaillard Center Presents HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

The Charleston Gaillard Center has announced the Home for the Holidays starring Peabo Bryson, Ruben Studdard, and Hailey Reinhart on December 15, 2024.

Kick off the holiday season with an incredible night of music from three world-renowned artists! Home for the Holidays stars two-time Grammy Award winner and two-time Academy Award winner Peabo Bryson; American Idol winner and Grammy Award nominee Ruben Studdard; and double-platinum recording artist Haley Reinhart. These artists have combined for an astounding nine platinum and gold albums, forty-six (46) Billboard top 25 singles, and eight Billboard #1 singles.

Home for the Holidays will feature both your holiday favorites plus a selection of each Artist’s biggest hits. Peabo Bryson’s hits include “Tonight, I Celebrate My Love” with Roberta Flack, “Can You Stop The Rain,” “If Ever You’re In My Arms Again,” “Without You," “By The Time This Night Is Over” with Kenny G, “Show & Tell,” and two iconic Disney classics: “A Whole New World” and “Beauty & The Beast” with Celine Dion. Ruben Studdard’s hits include “Superstar,” “Sorry 2004,” “I Need An Angel,” “Change Me,” and “Flying Without Wings.” Haley Reinhart’s hits include “My Baby Just Cares For Me” with Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, “Free,” “Last Kiss Goodbye,” and “Can’t Help Falling In Love.”

TICKETS

Tickets on sale Friday, August 30, at 11:00 am EST at gaillardcenter.org. Gaillard Center Members receive presale access! To learn more about our Membership program, please contact our Advancement Office at info@gaillardfoundation.org or (843) 718-1578.

ABOUT THE CHARLESTON GAILLARD CENTER

A leader in the performing arts in the Southeast, the Charleston Gaillard Center commissions, supports, and presents ambitious, multidisciplinary cultural programming and provides access to the best local, national, and global artists and companies on its stage. Deeply rooted in the community, the Gaillard Center is committed to elevating local and regional voices and partnering with Charleston institutions to reflect the city’s diversity, both on stage and off. Through programming on its public campus and extensive arts education initiatives, the Gaillard Center serves as a platform to participate in community building and essential dialogue.

Established as a nonprofit in 2015, its campus includes the 1,818-seat Martha and John M. Rivers Performance Hall; a 16,000 square-foot exhibition hall that is home to artistic activations, community and corporate events, and celebrations; and an adjacent park space that was recently activated for artistic presentations. Behind the scenes the Gaillard Center also fosters a culture of excellence and inclusion, employing a robust and talented staff, and providing opportunities for growth and engagement across the arts sector. Find more information and upcoming programming at gaillardcenter.org.

