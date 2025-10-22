Centre Stage Rings In The Holiday Season With EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME!)

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This December, Greenville’s Centre Stage will unwrap the holiday season with the uproarious comedy Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!) by Michael Carlton, James FitzGerald, and John K. Alvarez. Running December 4–21, 2025, this festive fan-favorite promises laughter, improvisation, and holiday cheer for the whole family (rated PG).

In this fast-paced, three-actor tour de force, dozens of beloved holiday tales—from A Christmas Carol To The Nutcracker—collide in one hilarious whirlwind of Christmas chaos. Expect sing-alongs, surprises, and plenty of seasonal silliness as Centre Stage’s talented ensemble celebrates every Christmas story you’ve ever heard (and a few you haven’t).

Performances run Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 PM and Saturdays and Sundays at 3:00 PM at Centre Stage, 501 River Street, Greenville, SC. Tickets, priced up to $33, are on sale now at centrestage.org or by calling 864-233-6733.

Centre Stage’s holiday lineup also includes two special events:

Home for the Holidays – A festive fundraiser featuring The City Carolers performing timeless holiday classics like “Silver Bells,” “Deck the Halls,” and “Jingle Bell Rock.” Tickets are $50 and include refreshments and two drink tickets.

Jacob Johnson (Almost) Acoustic Christmas Concert – Award-winning songwriter and Takamine artist Jacob Johnson performs an intimate holiday concert filled with masterful guitar work, storytelling, and seasonal spirit.

Whether you’ve been naughty, nice, or somewhere in between, Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!) offers a merry escape filled with laughter and heartwarming holiday fun.