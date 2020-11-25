Centre Stage Announces MERRY & BRIGHT: A CHRISTMAS VARIETY SHOW

Merry & Bright is a Centre Stage original variety show, written and compiled by a team of local artists, staged and filmed at Centre Stage, and streamed directly to you wherever you are this holiday season! Join us for side-stitching sketch comedy written in the style of Saturday Night Live and the Carol Burnett Show following individuals and families as they navigate the stress, hilarity, and heartwarming moments of the 2020 holidays head on!

Comedy melts into heartfelt and familiar Christmas songs performed by a star-studded cast of local performers for two hours of feel good, family entertainment packed into one unforgettable stage show. We are delighted to offer you this one-of-a-kind holiday entertainment piece!

Merry & Bright will be streamed virtually this year on December 20-January 2 and will be available for streaming at any time during these dates. Tickets are $25 per stream and can be purchased by calling the Centre Stage Box Office at (864)233-6733 or by visiting centrestage.org/Merry&Bright.

