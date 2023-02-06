CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC Tour Comes To The North Charleston PAC May 2; Tickets On Sale Friday At 10 AM

Five world-class illusionists make up Champions of Magic, a mind-bending theatrical production heading back out on tour in 2023 following sell out shows across the globe, rave reviews and a run in London's West End. Catch this incredible show for the whole family at North Charleston Performing Arts Center on May 2. Tickets start from just $25. Tickets for Champions Of Magic go on sale Friday, February 10 at 10 AM and can be purchased online at AXS.com and the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office.

With more than 50 million online views between them, this cast of top magicians includes international award-winners presenting incredible mind reading, stunning close-up magic and daring large-scale illusions. Their skills have been seen on screen around the world with appearances on The CW's 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us', NBC's 'Caught on Camera with Nick Cannon', 'The Today Show' & 'Access Hollywood Live'.

The Champions Of Magic team perform incredible interactive illusions, an impossible escape from Houdini's water torture cell, a mind-blowing prediction that has to be seen to be believed, levitation high above the stage and a finale beyond explanation. The show features spectacular magic that can't be seen anywhere else.

Now's your chance to see why fans return to see one of the world's biggest touring illusion shows time and time again.



Don't miss your chance to catch some of the greatest magicians on the planet in North Charleston, with a show that never fails to amaze.