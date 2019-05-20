Best Of Broadway To Host 'Select Your Seat' Open House Party At The North Charleston PAC

The North Charleston Performing Arts Center's Best of Broadway series will host its annual "Select Your Seat" open house party on Monday, June 3 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM. Broadway fans are invited to come out and "select their seats" for the 2019-2020 season. The party features Broadway music, complimentary hors d'oeuvres, a wine tasting and backstage tours. Season ticket packages start at just $218.

For fans who are unable to attend the open house party, season tickets are on sale now and available online at www.NorthCharlestonColiseumPAC.com or by calling the season ticket hotline at (843) 202-ARTS (2787). Single show tickets will go on sale at a later date.

The Lion King, the world's #1 musical, will make its Lowcountry premiere December 4 - 15 as the anchor show of 2019-2020 Best of Broadway season at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center. The show will offer sixteen performances over two weeks.

In addition to The Lion King, the series' 21st season will welcome four additional shows including: Waitress (February 7-9, 2020); The Color Purple (February 28 - March 1, 2020); Cats (March 27-29, 2020); and A Bronx Tale (April 24-26, 2020). All performances are at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.

The Best of Broadway series will also feature two special shows this season including Rent (October 15 & 16, 2019) and The Simon and Garfunkel Story (November 1, 2019). As with the Best of Broadway season shows, season ticket holders will have priority access to seats before they go on sale to the general public.

Another exciting development for the 2019-2020 season is the move to weekends. In years past, non-weeklong shows historically played Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Starting next season, the shows move to Friday - Sunday.

"We're so excited to welcome the breathtaking spectacle that is The Lion King to North Charleston," said North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey. "Audiences from all over South Carolina and beyond will come to the Lowcountry to enjoy this incredible experience".

"Since we came to North Charleston nearly 17 years ago, we have been so impressed with how the community supports creativity and the arts." Said Nick Scandalios, Executive Vice President of Nederlander. "The move to weekend performances and the expansion of our subscription are a direct result of the growing commitment from you, our patrons, to seeing live theatre. We cannot wait to bring you this amazing 2019-2020 season and to continue bringing the very best of Broadway to the Lowcountry!"

"This is the greatest season in the history of the Best of Broadway," said Frank Lapsley, General Manager of the North Charleston Performing Arts Center. "Our fans have been asking for The Lion King for years and we are thrilled to be able to bring the show to North Charleston. In addition, we are expanding our season to the weekends. Our split week shows are moving from Tuesdays and Wednesdays to Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. This will allow more families to come out and enjoy the Best of Broadway".

In addition to having the same seat for all performances, Best of Broadway season ticket holders enjoy many other benefits such as free parking, priority access to tickets for North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center events before they go on public sale and special discounts & offers.

The Best of Broadway series features the best in national touring Broadway shows and is presented by the Nederlander Producing Company of America and the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.

BEST OF BROADWAY 2019-2020

THE LION KING

Giraffes strut. Birds swoop. Gazelles leap. The entire Serengeti comes to life as never before. And as the music soars, Pride Rock slowly emerges from the mist. This is Disney's THE LION KING, making its triumphant premiere at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.

More than 95 million people around the world have experienced the awe-inspiring visual artistry, the unforgettable music, and the uniquely theatrical storytelling of this Broadway spectacular - one of the most breathtaking and beloved productions ever to grace the stage.

Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, THE LION KING brings together one of the most imaginative creative teams on Broadway. Tony Award-winning director Julie Taymor brings to life a story filled with hope and adventure set against an amazing backdrop of stunning visuals. THE LION KING also features the extraordinary work of Tony Award-winning choreographer Garth Fagan and some of Broadway's most recognizable music, crafted by Tony Award-winning artists Elton John and Tim Rice.

There is simply nothing else like THE LION KING.

WAITRESS

Meet Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as "The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed By My Eggs Pie." When a baking contest in a nearby county - and a satisfying run-in with someone new - show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.

Brought to life by a groundbreaking, all-female creative team, this Tony Award -nominated hit features original music and lyrics by 7-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles ("Love Song," "Brave"), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam) and original direction by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Pippin, Finding Neverland).

"WAITRESS is a little slice of heaven!" says Entertainment Weekly, and is "sweet, sassy and passionate," according to New York Magazine. Don't miss this uplifting and hilarious musical!

THE COLOR PURPLE

THE COLOR PURPLE is the 2016 Tony Award winner for Best Musical Revival! Hailed as "a direct hit to the heart" (The Hollywood Reporter), this joyous American classic has conquered Broadway in an all-new "ravishingly reconceived production that is a glory to behold" (The New York Times).

With a soul-raising, Grammy-winning score of jazz, gospel, ragtime and blues, THE COLOR PURPLE gives an exhilarating new spirit to this Pulitzer Prize-winning story.

Don't miss this stunning re-imagining of an epic story about a young woman's journey to love and triumph in the American South. Experience the exhilarating power of this Tony-winning triumph that New York Magazine calls "one of the greatest revivals ever."

CATS

CATS, the record-breaking musical spectacular by Andrew Lloyd Webber that has captivated audiences in over 30 countries and 15 languages, is now on tour across North America!

Audiences and critics alike are rediscovering this beloved musical with breathtaking music, including one of the most treasured songs in musical theater-"Memory". Winner of 7 Tony Awards including BEST MUSICAL, CATS tells the story of one magical night when an extraordinary tribe of cats gathers for its annual ball to rejoice and decide which cat will be reborn. The original score by Andrew Lloyd Webber (The Phantom of the Opera, School of Rock, Sunset Boulevard), original scenic and costume design by John Napier (Les Misérables), all-new lighting design by Natasha Katz (Aladdin), all-new sound design by Mick Potter, new choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton) based on the original choreography by Gillian Lynne (Phantom) and direction by Trevor Nunn (Les Misérables) make this production a new CATS for a new generation!

A BRONX TALE

Three years ago, Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri teamed up with Academy Award winner Robert De Niro, Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks and Tony Award nominee Sergio Trujillo to create this streetwise musical - based on Palminteri's true life story.

A BRONX TALE, Broadway's hit crowd-pleaser, takes you to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s, where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he'd love to be.

Bursting with high-energy dance numbers and original doo-wop tunes from Academy Award and Tony Award-winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast) and Tony Award-nominee Glenn Slater (Love Never Dies), A BRONX TALE is an unforgettable story of loyalty and family.

The New York Times hails A BRONX TALE as "A Critics' Pick! The kind of tale that makes you laugh and cry."

www.NorthCharlestonColiseumPAC.com





