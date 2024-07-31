Derek Hough's DANCE FOR THE HOLIDAYS Tour Comes to the North Charleston PAC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Four time EMMY® winner Derek Hough announced today the dates for his all new Derek Hough Dance for the Holidays tour. The 38 city tour begins November 1, 2024 in Atlantic City, NJ and concludes on December 29, 2024 with a two night engagement in Mesa, AZ with stops in cities such as New York, Boston, Los Angeles and Nashville.

The tour will visit the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on December 5. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 2 at 10 AM at Ticketmaster.com.

Derek Hough Dance for the Holidays is an all new joyous celebration of the most festive time of the year! With jingle bells and Sleigh Bells, holiday carols and cheer, Hough’s latest dance spectacular is a show stopping event for the whole family. Fans will be thrilled and delighted as Hough and his cast of phenomenal dancers bring your favorite holiday tunes to life through dance, from the well sung classics to modern pop hits with all of the incredible choreography, exciting stage production and dance mastery that audiences have come to expect. Creative team and EMMY® winners, Napoleon and Tabitha Dumo, also known as NappyTabs (Jennifer Lopez’s ‘All I Have’, Michael Jackson: The Immortal World Tour, GRAMMYs®), co-create, direct and supervise choreography for the tour.

Presales start Wednesday, July 31 at 10 AM local time with general on sale in most markets following on Friday, August 2. For up-to-date information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.derekhough.com. VIP packages are available giving fans the chance to purchase premium tickets, including pre-show parties and meet and greet opportunities.

Derek Hough Dance for the Holidays is produced by Greg Young of Mojave Ghost, a Tony & Drama Desk Award nominated producer. He's produced award-winning Broadway shows (Bob Fosse's Dancin', The Illusionists, Little Women), Las Vegas Residencies (Derek Hough No-Limit!, Donny Osmond) and live tours (Derek Hough Symphony of Dance).

