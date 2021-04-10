Storytelling Arts of Indiana Presents VISITING MY HOME ON THE MOUNTAIN Tonight

Storytelling Arts of Indiana will welcome back a Grammy-nominated master fiddler for its biggest fundraiser of the year, Talk of the Town. The show, "Storytelling Arts of Indiana will be a lively mix of music and storytelling on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Due to the governor relaxing some of the COVID-19 restrictions, they are able to present the show to a handful of socially distanced and masked audience members inside the theater at Eugene & Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center, while the majority watches from home on Zoom.

Master of nearly 20 instruments, Josh Goforth is an old-time, bluegrass, and swing musician, who is best known for his fiddling, which can be seen in the 2000 feature film "Songcatcher" and PBS documentary "Folkways: The Fiddle." He's performed in 49 U.S. states, as well as Japan and all over Europe. Goforth was nominated for a Grammy Award in 2009 for Best Traditional Folk Album "Cutting Loose," his collaboration with David Holt.

His most recent show in Indianapolis, "Come Sit in My Front Porch," was a fan-favorite of our 2019 season. Because of its popularity, we invited him to headline our annual fundraiser, Talk of the Town, which will feature a mission bid online auction. Audience members can donate here or text "SAI" to 44-321 on their smartphones. Donations allow us to continue to create environments where Hoosiers can hear and share stories, and showcase tellers who inspire diverse audiences. See below for our complete mission statement and community programs.

DETAILS:

WHAT: "Visiting My Home on the Mountain" featuring Josh Goforth

Keynote Sponsor: Tube Processing



Dialogue Sponsor: John and Carol Brown





WHEN: Saturday, April 10, 2021, 7:00 p.m.





WHERE: In-person at Eugene & Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center and online via Zoom





COST: Tickets are $35 for an individual in person and online, $60 for a household and can be purchased online at Storytellingarts.org.