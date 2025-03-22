POLKADOTS: THE COOL KIDS MUSICAL to Play at Waldron Auditorium

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This spring, Constellation Stage & Screen is presenting the world premiere of Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical with puppets. Constellation is working directly with writer and two-time Emmy nominee Douglas Lyons (Chicken and Biscuits, Table 17, Fraggle Rock) and puppet maker Matthew Lish (Sesame Street at Jim Henson’s Creature Shop) to bring this story to life in a new way.

Running April 25 - May 11 at the Waldron Auditorium, this Constellation for Kids

show is a fun-filled story of friendship, acceptance, and celebrating what makes

you unique!

The musical follows 8-year-old Lily Polkadot who just moved to the small, “Squares

Only” town of Rockaway. As the first Polkadot in an all Square school, Lily faces an

almost impossible task of gaining acceptance from her peers. Lily’s quest seems

hopeless until she meets Sky, a shy Square boy whose curiosity for her polkadot

skin blooms into an unexpected friendship. Inspired by the events of The Little Rock

9, Polkadots serves as a colorful history lesson that reminds us that our individual

differences are what make us cool.

Constellation’s world premiere puppet version will be co-directed by Emmy winner

& Tony nominee John Tartaglia and co-directed and choreographed by Melanie

Tojio Lockyer. John Tartaglia began his professional career at the age of 16 as a

puppeteer for Sesame Street. He earned a Tony award nomination for his

Broadway debut in the dual roles of Princeton and Rod in Avenue Q. He also

played Lumiere in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast and originated the roles of

Pinocchio and the Magic Mirror in Shrek the Musical on Broadway. Most recently,

he finished filming the second season of the EMMY-winning Fraggle Rock: Back to

the Rock where he performs and serves as an executive producer, writer, and

puppet captain. Co-director Melanie is a performer and director, having directed

the national tours of Nickelodeon/VStar/Cirque du Soleil’s Baby Shark Live and

Nickelodeon's Blue's Clues & You. She also served as the associate director for

Allegiance on Broadway. Joining the creative team are Music Director Rashad

McPherson, Puppet Maker Matthew Lish, Stage Manager Mitchell Ward, Scenic

Designer Shane Cinal, Lighting Designer Michelle Mann, Costume Designer Becky

Underwood, and Sound Designer David Sheehan.

Cast includes Maliha Sayed (Lily Polkadot), Reagan Cole (Penelope Square), Alex Burnette (Sky Square), and Mikelle Miller (Mrs. Square/Mama Square).

