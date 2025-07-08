Notre Dame Shakespeare Festival Celebrates 25th Anniversary Season with KING LEAR and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Notre Dame Shakespeare Festival (NDSF) returns this summer to mark its 25th anniversary season, offering a vibrant lineup of community and professional performances running from July 19 through August 31, 2025, in Notre Dame and South Bend, Indiana.

Founded in 2000, the Festival continues its original mission: to bring world-class Shakespeare to the University of Notre Dame and the Michiana community. “We are honored to carry this legacy forward for the next 25 years,” said Scott Jackson, Mary Irene Ryan Family Executive Artistic Director.

ShakeScenes

Saturday, July 19 at 2:00 p.m.

Leighton Concert Hall, DeBartolo Performing Arts Center, Notre Dame, IN

Free (ticket required)

ShakeScenes is a beloved, family-friendly event featuring local K–12 students performing scenes from and inspired by Shakespeare. Since 2002, it has introduced thousands of children to the magic of Shakespeare's words through performance.

Shakespeare After Hours

Friday, July 25 at 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

LangLab, 1302 High Street, South Bend, IN

$15 (available at shakespeare.nd.edu)

Back by popular demand, this adults-only late-night event features local artists exploring the bawdier, more outrageous side of Shakespeare. Expect a lively, no-holds-barred night of creative and comic performances in one of South Bend’s most iconic venues.

King Lear

August 21–31, 2025 (Previews August 19–20)

Patricia George Decio Theatre, DeBartolo Performing Arts Center

$10–$75 (tickets at shakespeare.nd.edu)

For the first time in its history, the NDSF Professional Company will present King Lear, directed by Pirronne Yousefzadeh, whose credits include the Oregon Shakespeare Festival and The Kennedy Center. Shakespeare’s harrowing tragedy of family, power, and madness will be staged with a fresh perspective in a bold new production.

Special Events

Opening Night / 25th Anniversary Celebration

August 21 at 6:00 p.m.

$75 (includes opening night performance, food, and drink)

Celebrate 25 years of NDSF with cast, crew, and longtime supporters.

Post-Show Actor Q&As

Fridays following each performance of King Lear

Free and open to all ticket holders.

Pre-Show Seminars

August 23 and 28 at 6:45 p.m.

Regis Philbin Theater, DeBartolo Performing Arts Center

Free and open to the public.

Gallery Stroll with Peter Holland

August 30 at 1:00 p.m.

Raclin Murphy Museum of Art

Free admission.