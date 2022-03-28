Merchants Bank Is New Sponsor For Carmel International Arts Festival

The Carmel International Arts Festival is very pleased and grateful to Merchants Bank as they become the newest sponsor for the major Carmel Festival. Merchants has come forward with a sponsorship for the event which will take place September 24 and 25 of 2022 in the Carmel Arts & Design District.

Merchants Bank is headquartered in Carmel, IN and operates multiple lines of business options. Some of these include healthcare facility financing and servicing, retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending and traditional community banking.

It is this sense of community that led to the funding.

"Merchants Bank of Indiana recognizes the importance of the arts in our community, and we're honored to support this premier event," Susan Kucer, Indianapolis Market President.

The Carmel International Arts Festival brings more than 100 amazingly talented artists from around the country and nearly 30,000 people to a 2-day event in the Arts & Design District. The artists specialize in 9 different mediums including glass, 2D, 3D, paint, jewelry, photography, fiber, ceramics and wood.

The artists are set up along the two main arteries of the Arts & Design District in Carmel: Main Street and Range Line Road. The community is presented with the finest samplings to simply enjoy or purchase and take home.

Additionally, the festival supports their mission through the awarding of several financial scholarships to local high school students.

Click here for more information on the event.