Kokomo Curtain Call Theatre Presents NONSENSE IN THE NORTH WOODS

Curtain Call Theatre for Children presents "Nonsense in the North Woods" this Friday and Saturday, July 31 and August 1 at 7:00pm at the Highland Park Band Pavilion.

It's musical mayhem at Moose Bottom Lake when Bigfoot appears! The story about a local resident being kidnapped by Bigfoot in 'The National Divulger' may be a fabrication by handyman Pete of Lost Loon Lodge, but Birch and Pine, assistants to the worst congressman in history, take advantage of the rumored sighting of Sasquatch as an excuse to get their boss out of the office. After all, they are pros at hiding the inept congressman so he won't speak in public about his ludicrous ideas, such as turning the Grand Canyon into a giant lake! With reporters hot on the congressman's trail and lunatic guests pursuing Bigfoot, things get even hairier (and funnier!) when Pete decides the guests really should get a chance to see Bigfoot! Multiple short scenes make rehearsals a breeze, especially with the chart indicating which characters are in each scene to ensure every rehearsal is both productive and manageable.

The show features a book by Andrew Ross, with music and lyrics by Bill Francoeur. It is directed by Jeremy Leazenby Bruce.

Donations will be taken in place of tickets. Concession will be sold.

Safety is a priority and the theatre will be following CDC guidelines of social distancing and wearing masks when less than six feet apart.

For more information, visit www.kcctc.org.

Shows View More South Bend Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You