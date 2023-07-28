King Center & The American Theatre Guild Announce A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS LIVE ON STAGE On Sale Now

The American Theatre Guild, with ASM Global and the King Center, is pleased to announce that single tickets for the national tour of A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS LIVE ON STAGE are on sale now. This production is part of the 23â€“24 BROADWAY AT THE KING CENTER SERIES and will skate onto the King Center for the Performing Arts, L3Harris Technologies Theatre Main Stage Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 p.m.

Â

Tickets to A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS LIVE ON STAGE can be purchased online at KingCenter.com beginning at 10:00 a.m., and in-person at the King Center Ticket Office or by calling 321-242-2219 beginning at 12:00 p.m. (noon).

Â

Peanuts' timeless holiday television special comes to life on stage with the national tour of A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage. The critically acclaimed holiday celebration that the whole family can enjoy brings Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus, and the rest of the Peanuts gang together live on stage as they uncover the true meaning of Christmas and perform songs from the unforgettable musical score in a tribute to the legendary composer Vince Guaraldi. The Broadway-style production complete with all-new immersive sets, lighting, choreography, and colorful costumes has sold more than 300,000 tickets over the prior holiday seasons.

Â

Peanuts is among the most popular and influential brands in the world, and Schulz's Emmy and Peabody award-winning story has been a longstanding tradition, warming the hearts of millions of fans since it first aired on television over 55 years ago. A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage encompasses each of your favorite scenes from the original animated television show, with more fun, more music, and more finding the true Christmas spirit. After the final bow, the show crescendos into a celebration of holiday music as the Peanuts gang sings traditional Christmas songs and carols. The show is 90 minutes including intermission.

Â

For the latest news and updates from cast on the road, follow A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage on Facebook and Instagram (@charliebrownchristmaslive) and Twitter (@cbchristmaslive); #ACharlieBrownChristmas.

Â

Please note: KingCenter.com and the King Center Ticket Office are the only official sources for tickets to the 23â€“24 BROADWAY AT THE KING CENTER SERIES. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed. Please visit KingCenter.com, call 321-242-2219 or visit during normal ticket office operating hours, Mondayâ€“Friday from 12â€“6 p.m. for more details.